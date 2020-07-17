The Dragon Prince Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All The Current Detail Is Here

- Advertisement -

The Dragon Prince is an American- comedy, Canadian fantasy activity animated television drama. Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond creates the series and directed by Giancarlo Volpe and Villads Spangenberg. Hitherto are released, the first season premiered on September 14, 2018. The series was featured with all episodes of twenty-seven minutes each. Thus far, The Dragon Prince has created a separate fan base and is rated 8.4/10 from IMDb.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 Release Date

All 3 seasons were out either at the consecutive years. But, it is expected that will launch in 2021. Obviously, it is not possible to release the fourth installment of the series to be outside in 2020 due to the global pandemic. In addition, the routine of 9-10 episodes will probably be followed at the fourth season also.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 Cast

All the preceding voice actors will be returning to get the season bringing adventure and humor in the show. The celebrity cast will comprise:



Jack Desena as Callum

Paula Burrows as Rayla

Sasha Rojen as Ezran

Jason Simpson as Viren

Racquel Belmonte as Claudia

Jesse Inocalla as Soren

Luc Roderique as King Harrow of Katolis

Kazumi Evans as Queen Sarai of Katolis General Amaya

Adrian Petriw as Commander Gren,

Omari Newton as Corvus

Najanni Mitchell as Ellis

Paula Burrows as Opel

Zelda Ehasz as Queen Aanya

Peter Kelamis as Captain Villads

Vincent Tong as Prince Kasef

The Dragon Prince Season 4 Plot

The story revolves around an imaginary world of Xadia which is full of forces of elves, dragons, and people. They find approaches like magic out since humans didn’t have some powers. But, Viren a magician with his magic defeat and kill the king of dragons and also tried to kill the egg though he did not succeed in his motive.

In the upcoming season, we can see the conflict between the dragon’s heir Zym and Viren. Zym wants to take revenge against Viren for murdering his father and it is expected that battle will finish due to Callum, Rayla, and Ezran. It is very likely to see more twists and excitement in the upcoming season.

