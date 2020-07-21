The Dark Crystal Season 2 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And Trailer

- Advertisement -

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’s ten-episode first time landed Netflix to audience and critical acclaim, and it seems like another season is unavoidable.

The showrunners are keen to do more. “When Jeff and I pitched the series into Netflix way back four years back, we had a finish we care a fantastic deal about. We had an ending that speaks to the film,” said co-creator Will Matthews.

But do not expect the 1982 movie to give you any clues about where time two will proceed. “There is quite unpredictable and it follows rules which are constant, but they may not be the principles you believe they are, and that means you need to be somewhat careful about seeing this movie and assuming that you know everything,” Addiss added.

Release Date

Age of Resistance’s opening season took a long time to prepare, but don’t expect to wait long for season 2 — today the puppets and surroundings are constructed, the majority of the work is finished.

Season 1 was declared in May 2017 and landed in August 2019. We’d expect the gap between seasons one and two to be like 14 weeks. Expect it overdue 2020 at the earliest (given the world scenario ).

Plot

In the first series, we find that the world of Thra is dying. The Crystal of Truth is damaged, corrupted by the wicked Skeksis, and illness was spreading. After three Gelfling discovers the horrific truth behind the ability of the Skeksis, an experience unfolds as the flames of rebellion are lit along with an epic struggle for the entire world starts.

Or at least, that is what the synopsis stated before the series’ launch — the show itself was deeper, more shifting, and scarier than that very simple description indicated.

We expect season two will continue the experiences of Rian, Brea, and Deet, with the Henson team enlarging the planet of Thra, introducing new characters to the war involving Gelfling and Skeksis.

Cast

Our three main heroes, Gelflings Rian (Taron Egerton), Brea (Anya Taylor-Joy), and Deet (Nathalie Emmanuel) will all return. We’re hoping that Natalie Dormer, Toby Jones, Theo James, Mark Strong, Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham-Carter, Harris Dickinson, Eddie Izzard, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Alicia Vikander all find a way to return as their respective Gelflings too.

Trailer

We’re a long way away from a trailer, but when one lands, we’ll stick it directly to this attribute, so bookmark the webpage for all the latest The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance year two news and scoops.