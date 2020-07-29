The Dark Crystal Season 2 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And Trailer

- Advertisement -

As all the lovers of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance know it is an American fantasy web television show that’s been made by the streaming giant Netflix alongside The Jim Henson Company.

The series serves as a prequel to the 1982 film by Jim Henson, which is called The Dark Crystal. This movie explored the world of Thra which was created for the first movie.

The series excels at the genre of fantasy and adventure. Louis Leterrier is the director of the epic show.

Plot

The season one finished with seven Gelfling clans linking to battle against the Skeksis. Gelfling did win the battle of Stone in Wood. But, they haven’t won the war against the Skis.

Also, the Scientist managed to create a monster called, the Garthim that is powered with all the black crystal. The monster is the secret tool to win the war within the Gelflings to steal his or her essence. Eventually, this Contributes to The Garthim War.

Release Date

Therefore, a huge amount of production function, budget, and workforce placed in efforts for its very first iteration of the show, leading to its launching after 27 months of this announcement.

The same will follow for season 2 too. The job is time-consuming and complex. Hopefully, we’ll have to view it by 2021. The possibility of release sooner than that’s rather slim. It will look like a very long wait for those lovers.

Cast

Our three chief characters, Gelflings Rian (Taron Egerton), Brea (Anya Taylor-Joy), and Deet (Nathalie Emmanuel) will return. We’re trusting that Natalie Dormer, Toby Jones, Theo James, Mark Strong, Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham-Carter, Harris Dickinson, Eddie Izzard, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Alicia Vikander find a way to reunite as their Gelflings too.

Trailer

We’re a long way from a trailer, however, though one lands, we’ll stick it directly to this feature, so bookmark the page for all the newest The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance two news and scoops.