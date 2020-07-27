The Dark Crystal Season 2 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And Trailer

- Advertisement -

Last year Netflix introduced the fantasy web TV series Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. It’s a prequel to the magnificent 1982 film by Jim Henson. The first movie revolved round the world of Thra. Netflix managed to re-create the magic in the ten-episode show across the critters and conflicts of Thra. Gelfling race living on Thra becomes conscious of this fact that their overlords, the Skeksis have been exploiting them. Furthermore, they are ruining their world. This contributes to a war between both. Let’s see if Black Crystal: Age of Resistance Season two will air this year and the possible storyline that it will be based on.

Plot

The season one ended with seven Gelfling clans uniting to fight against the Skeksis. Gelfling did win the battle of Stone in Wood. But, they have not won the war against the Skis.

Moreover, the Scientist was able to create a monster known as, the Garthim that is powered with the black crystal. The monster is the key tool to win the war within the Gelflings to steal their essence. Finally, this Contributes to The Garthim War.

Release Date

So, a massive amount of production work, workforce and budget put in efforts for the very first iteration of this show, resulting in its launch after 27 weeks of the announcement.

The same will follow for season 2 also. The work is time-consuming and complicated. Hopefully, we will get to view it by 2021. The possibility of release earlier than that’s rather slim. It does seem like a long wait for those fans.

Cast

Our three main personalities, Gelflings Rian (Taron Egerton), Brea (Anya Taylor-Joy), and Deet (Nathalie Emmanuel) will all return. We’re hoping that Natalie Dormer, Toby Jones, Theo James, Mark Strong, Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham-Carter, Harris Dickinson, Eddie Izzard, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Alicia Vikander all find a way to return as their respective Gelflings too.

Trailer

We are a ways from a trailer, however, though one lands, we’ll stick it straight to this feature, so bookmark the webpage for all the latest The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance two news and scoops.