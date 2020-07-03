Home TV Series Netflix The Dark Crystal Season 2 Release Date, Cast & All Update
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is an American fantasy web television series. The first announcement about the series came back in May 2019. The development has been updating the progress of the series through various digital platforms. The first season of the series made its debut entry into the television entertainment industry on August 30, 2019. In this article, I’ll discuss The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance season 2 release date, cast, and everything you need to know.

Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews develop the series. It is directed by Louis Leterrier. It follows the Fantasy and Adventure genre. Louis Leterrier, Jeffrey Addiss, Javier Grillo-Marxuach, Lisa Henson, Will Matthews, and Halle Stanford are the television web series’ executive producers. The first season of the series has completed consisting of 10 episodes; each episode has a runtime o around 45 minutes, holding more than million active viewers. The Jim Henson Company is the production company involved in producing the television series.

When The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Season 2 Release Date?

As of now, we don’t have any official announcement about The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance season 2 release date. Based on the information from the leaks and speculations suggest that the second season o the series will be released early next year if the series follows the previous release schedule.

Those who are active in social media might have come across the rumors that have been revolving around the internet for the last couple of days. The second season of the series will be streamed through Netflix, reaching various regions of different parts of the countries. These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of the television web series. However, well update you once the announcement drops from the development regarding the release date of the second season of the series.

Who Are The Cast Included In Dark Crystal?

As o now, we don’t have any official announcement about the cast included in the Dark Crystal season 2. It’s expected that there won’t be any major changes in the cast details of the series. Development is said to be in talks with the performance artist with an intention to maintain the flow of the series. Fans can enjoy their favorite cast from the previous season in the second season of the series. We have gathered cast information from the internet sources for you to get the glimpses of information about the performance artist included in the series.

Following are the cast included Dark Crystal

  • Taron Egerton as Rian,
  • Anya Taylor-Joy as Brea,
  • Nathalie Emmanuel as Deet,
  • Donna Kimball as Aughra,
  • Harris Dickinson as Gurjin,
  • Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Seladon,
  • Victor Yerrid as Hup,
  • Shazad Latif as Kylan,
  • Hannah John-Kamen as Naia,
  • Jason Isaacs as The Emperor,
  • Simon Pegg as The Chamberlain,
  • Benedict Wong as The General,
  • Mark Hamill as The Scientist,
  • Keegan-Michael Key as The Ritual-Master,
  • Awkwafina as The Collector,
  • Harvey Fierstein as The Gourmand,
  • Alice Dinnean as The Ornamentalist,
  • Neil Sterenberg as The Scroll Keeper,
  • Eddie Izzard as Cadia,
  • Helena Bonham Carter as Maudra Mayrin/The All-Maudra,
  • Caitriona Balfe as Tavra,
  • Toby Jones as The Librarian,
  • Dustin Demri-Burns as Daudran,
  • Lena Headey as Maudra Fara/The Rock Singer,
  • Alicia Vikander as Mira,extracting Gelfling essence.
  • Natalie Dormer as Onica,
  • Mark Strong as Ordon,
  • Theo James as Rek’yr,
  • James Dreyfus as Lath’N,
  • Charlie Condou as Mitjan,
  • Louise Gold as Maudra Argot/The Shadow Bender,
  • Kemi-Bo Jacobs as Maudra Seethi/The Skin Painter,
  • Nina Sosanya as Maudra Mera,
  • Nimmy March as Maudra Laesid,
  • Beccy Henderson as Maudra Ethri,
  • Henderson also voices Bobb’N,
  • Dave Goelz as Baffi,
  • Theo Ogundipe as Vliste-Staba,
  • Sigourney Weaver as The Myth Speaker,
  • Kevin Clash and Neil Sterenberg as the Gruenaks,
  • Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as urVa/The Archer,
  • Bill Hader as urGoh/The Wanderer.
Kavin
Kavin Venkat is a Full-stack software developer by profession and an avid writer by passion. He has been writing articles for the last two years. He always proves his dominance in writing article over topics related to television series, films and technology. Passionate writer looking curiously to explore new opportunity. Other than writing article he spends his time developing software and playing cricket.

