The Dark Crystal Season 2 : Plot, Release Date, Cast And Trailer

By- Anand mohan
After receiving a lot of admiration for its very first season, we can confidently state the Dark Crystal Season 2 will return. The series was thoroughly enjoyed by the audience and was acclaimed by critics using an IMDb score of 8.5/10. Season 1 was started on Netflix in August 2019. Additionally, this is the prequel to Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal which was released in 1982. Regarding the sequel, the co-creator Will Mathew stated, “After Jeff and I pitched the show to Netflix far back four years back, we had an ending that we care a great deal about. We had an ending that speaks to the movie” Meanwhile Jeffrey Addiss stated, “We also have a concrete document for season two. So we’re ready to go.” We are pretty sure that we’re able to see Season 2 soon.

Plot

In Season 2, we can expect the unexpected. In the first season, a great deal of things occurred. Additionally, the crystal Truth is ruined and corrupted by wicked. Season two will be fascinating and a whole lot more mysterious. The show will concentrate on the experiences of Rian, Brea, and Deet and Henson’s team trying to enlarge the world of Thra.

The co-executive manufacturer Javier Grillo-Marxuach stated, “We’ve got seven kinds of Gelfling within this TV series, so you’re seeing an entire spectrum of culture. You’re seeing a planet that is developed, which has societies, which has different racial groups, distinct divisions between different species and stuff like this”

Cast

Gelflings Rian (Taron Egerton), Brea (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Deet (Nathalie Emmanuel), Natalie Dormer, Toby Jones, Harris Dickinson, Theo James, Helena Bonham-Carter, Mark Strong, Caitriona Balfe, Eddie Izzard, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Shazad Latif, and Alicia Vikander are likely to return to the Sequence.

Release Date

Season one has been started in August 2019. Even though it has not yet been announced formally, we can expect the show by late 2020.

Trailer

There is not any official trailer available for Season 2.

Anand mohan

The Goblin Slayer Season 2 is on the go: Read here for more info
