The Crown Season 4: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

The Crown is a historical drama web television series created and written by Peter Morgan. The Crown is about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The show is produced by Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television. The broadcasting rights to the show are with Netflix.
The show is based on Morgan’s movie ‘The Queen’ from 2006 and ‘The Audience’ from 2013. Season 1 of the show covers the marriage of Queen Elizabeth and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and much more. It was released on Netflix for the first time on November 4, 2016 followed by a second season on December 8, 2017. The producer of the show is Andrew Eaton.

The show has been praised by the fans as well as by the critics. The first two seasons of the show received 26 nominations from Primetime Emmy awards. The third season of the show aired on Netflix on November 17, 2019. It covers the time span of 1964 to 1977 when Harold Wilson became the Prime Minister.

The Crown Season 4 release date

The coronavirus pandemic has halted the final shoot for season 4 of the show. The show is now expected to be aired at the end of 2020 or early 2021. However, there has not been any confirmation from the streaming service regarding the same.

This television series is a must-watch for people who love historical drama. All three episodes of the show had 10 episodes each. The show is going to run for a total of 5 seasons.

The Crown season 4 cast

We see new actors being cast for every two seasons. For season 4, the cast is most probably going to be the same as season 3. Olivia Colman as The Queen, Tobias Menzie as Prince Philip and Helena Bonham as Princess Margaret.

Also Read:   The Crown Season 4: Cancelled At Netflix? And Read Here All Updates
