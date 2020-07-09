Home Corona The coronavirus origin remains a puzzle
Corona

The coronavirus origin remains a puzzle

By- Nitu Jha
The coronavirus origin remains a puzzle, as China hasn’t explained the Wuhan COVID-19 epidemic that turned into a global pandemic.

On the heels of a new WHO investigation.

China suggested that the virus might have begun in Spain after researchers found traces of the novelus coronavir at wastewater dating back to March 2019.

A scientist from Oxford has a different theory: The source of the virus is not just China.
The origin of the novel coronavirus is still a puzzle.

We only know what Chinese officials are ready to discuss the first days of the pandemic.

It began at a certain point before December 2019 at Wuhan, but COVID-19 does not come from a laboratory or the Wuhan wet marketplace that was initially blamed for the outbreak.

After that, intelligence officers agreed with the scientific community, stating the virus has not been bioengineered.

https://www.cnet.com/features/why-the-coronavirus-puzzle-still-hasnt-been-solved/

But we don’t know who Patient Zero might have been and we probably never will. China recently provided an alternate narrative that shifts the blame away from the own country.

just as the d HealtWorlh Organization (WHO) is planning another investigation to the virus.

Chinese officials stage to a recent study in Spain that claims sewage water from March 2019 contained traces of the virus.

This study hasn’t been reviewed by peers, and there are several reasons why March 2019 samples might have tested positive.

The assumption doesn’t make sense as it challenges logic. Somehow, we would need to believe that the virus was present in large enough amounts to show up in wastewater… however, it did not cause a local outbreak of any sort.

Still, an Oxford specialist has quoted the same study in offering up a different excuse. He thinks the virus did not come from China — it emerged from anywhere.

The Oxford scientist narrative also hinges on the Spanish sewer research.

community transmission and flipped COVID-19 to a pandemic

Dr. Tom Jefferson in the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine (CEBM) advised that the Guardian the virus May Not have come just from China.

Jefferson needs an investigation on why the virus can thrive in food factories and meatpacking plants. This could uncover new transmission routes, for example, sewage system and shared lavatories. CEBM manager Prof. Carl Heneghan also supports these ideas.

The other samples are much closer to the timing of the Wuhan pandemic, supporting the idea that the virus travelled out of China much earlier than we thought.

Spanish study does not clarify why samples from April 2019 during December didn’t show similar traces of this SARS-CoV-2 virus. Jefferson is right when he says the origin of this pandemic needs to be established.

The concept of the virus just lingering around and waiting for a few worldwide catalyst to activate it seems far-fetched.

Genetic studies have proven so much that the virus originated from China and then mutated to a more infectious pathogen.

That mutated version of this virus is liable for the significant outbreaks in Europe, the US, along with other areas.

Assuming that is the situation and the virus has been anywhere, it doesn’t explain why it would start in China and move everywhere else.

If ecological conditions were a factor, why didn’t we see simultaneous outbreaks in different places?

China doesn’t have to be”guilty” when it comes to the emergence of the pathogen, that should go without mentioning.

It may have occurred anywhere else with comparable outcomes. However, China could be blamed for the delayed reaction and lack of transparency that resulted in Wuhan community transmission and flipped COVID-19 to a pandemic.

The origin of this virus isn’t essential for pointing fingers, but to understand how it all happened so that similar epidemics can be avoided.

China failed to produce any explanations for the Wuhan outbreak, and it’s currently hanging onto a study that is yet to be verified. Oxford’s Jefferson’s claims will likewise help with that defence.

Nitu Jha


