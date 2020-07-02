- Advertisement -

The core of the planet remains, but scientists think it was once a massive gaseous world.

hat lies deep within gas giant planets has long been a puzzle for astronomers.

Gas giant planets like Jupiter are moving items.

They’re also rather cryptic, as nobody knows what lurks deep inside the miles of gas which makes their thick atmospheres.

By way of instance, it’s believed that there’s some rocky core over Jupiter, but past that, researchers can not say what attributes it has,

how big it is, or even begin to figure what it resembles.

Our best shot at seeing the center of a gas giant may be to spot a world’s centre that has been burned off by a nearby star.

That’s precisely what researchers from the University of Warwick have done,

and the Earth — called TOI 849 b -is a burned-up husk of what may have been a powerful sexy Jupiter.

Hot Jupiter planets are gas giants that orbit particularly near their host stars.

Exoplanet survey projects have seen them, but nobody knows what the future holds for them.

Can they move outward to more comfortable distances, as some scientists think was the case with Jupiter,

or remain near their celebrity and burn off, which is what appears to have occurred to TOI 849 b?

In their paper published in the journal Nature, the researchers explain how the rugged planet core —

that is roughly the size of Neptune — may have been a gas giant.

Among those additional possibilities, the scientists suggest,

is that the planet is a collapsed gas giant which could not muster enough gas to form the characteristic huge balloon that hot Jupiters are famous for.

The last possibility that the researchers imply is that the core is what remains of a gas giant planets which collided with another massive object.

Such an impact could have significantly disrupted the Earth and possibly sent its wealth of gasoline flying elsewhere.

“The world might have been a gas giant before experiencing extreme mass loss through thermal self-disruption or giant planet collisions.

It could have avoided considerable gas accretion, perhaps through gap opening or late formation,” the investigators write.

“Although photoevaporation rates cannot account for the mass loss required to reduce a Jupiter-like gas giant, they can get rid of a little

(a few Earth masses) hydrogen and helium envelope on timescales of a few billion years,

suggesting that any remaining air on TOI-849b is very likely to be enrich by water or other volatiles from the planetary interior.

We conclude that TOI-849b is the remnant core of a giant planet.”

It is pretty fascinating, but there’s a bit of a downside.

The planet — or what is left of it sits 730 light-years from Earth.

That is not a considerable space, cosmically speaking, however it’s far enough that investigators can’t get a good look.

They can estimate its mass and size, but that is about it.