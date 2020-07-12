- Advertisement -

The continuing saga of this cable vs. streaming tug-of-war (which has had mostly the streaming side winning for at least a year now, as the cable industry keeps bleeding readers ) continues to garner fresh headlines, which are, sadly, reasonably predictable now.

For example, Spectrum is one of the many cable brands that have greeted a massive decline in clients by continuing to increase prices.

It is the type of behavior that will undoubtedly inspire consumers to cut the cord and move all around on streaming and digital TV services.

Earlier this season, like a lot of you know, I finally cut the cable. I pitched my tee — something I was finally compelled to perform after reaching my breaking point over a mix of subpar company, a mysterious yearly bill, and a price-to-value ratio which was just too out of whack. Contrast that with the near-universal consumer grasp of Netflix, a new survey by the Cowen & Co analytics company has discovered it is so powerful that 55 percent of subscribers would be okay with paying a tiny more per month to keep the service. The more significant point being — the coronavirus pandemic has changed many of our viewing habits, but maybe not the practices of… everyone, shall we say.

Case in point: The cable market is up to its usual shenanigans, never mind that it continues to lose clients. You can probably guess what we’re referring to — even more despicable cost rises, representing the industry’s ongoing attempt by bleeding clients dry to handle its decline.(The continuing )

This latest news comes on the website Cease the Cap! Confirming that a rate increase because of its cable TV customers is coming a month that cites Spectrum employees. (A spokesman also affirmed the increases when contacted by Ars Technica)

In terms of what is coming, the $2.95/month Broadcast TV Fee surcharge has been increased to $16.45/month (which equates to almost $200 over a year). Additionally, Spectrum’s TV Select bundle is going up from $1.50/month for $73.99/month. “Clients on a promotional pricing program won’t see this speed increase till their promotional pricing expires,” Cease the Cap! Notes, including that: “Customers bundling several products should anticipate discounts to reduce that price a bit.”(The continuing )

Granted, you could counter this information with recent price increases at streaming TV providers like Hulu and YouTube TV, with the latter having just bumped its cost to $64.99/month later, adding eight new stations. Likewise, Hulu’s tier that includes live TV has also steadily increased., together with the least expensive plan now $55/month.

However, choices like those signify generally cheaper alternatives following the latter has cut on equipment rental fees when you receive your bill and a wide range of other expenses which are not always readily understood. Stop the Cap! Notes that Spectrum’s increased Broadcast TV fee seemingly”covers the retransmission costs local broadcasters control the cable company to carry their stations on the cable system. Spectrum breaks this fee out of cable TV’s monthly cost and puts it as another line item on your invoice.”

The website also notes that the clinic also”conveniently allows the company to pass through speed increases even when you are on a price-locked promotional pricing bundle generally offered to new clients.”