The Circle: When Will Season 2 Release?

- Advertisement -

The Circle is an American reality competition series produced by Studio Lambert and Motion Content Group. It first aired on Netflix in January 2020. Alongside the American version of The Circle, Netflix is also launching different versions in France and Brazil.

CONCEPT

Within the show, the contestants are isolated from their apartments, and can only communicate to the other contestants via ‘The Circle’, a computer program which transcribes their messages into text. Contestants are thus able to present different personalities to woo others.

CRITICAL RESPONSE

On Rotten Tomatoes, the show owns an approval rating of 81%. IMDb rates it a 7.5 out of 10.

WHEN WILL THE 2ND SEASON RELEASE?

On 24 March 2020, Netflix renewed The Circle for a second and third season. However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has stalled all shooting and production processes. Hence, we are unsure about the movie’s release date.

WHAT WILL THE PLOT OF SEASON 2 BE?

Season 2 produced by Studio Lambert and Motion Content group is expected to stick to the same format of contestants being isolated in their apartments. The show has garnered positive reviews from all around the world.

WHO WILL RETURN IN THE SEQUEL?

If we are to believe rumors, then Michelle Buteau is all set to host this season. As of now, we haven’t received any official news regarding the new cast members but we expect to see an all-new group of members from various areas competing for a $100,000, the cash prize for the winner.

Till then, stay with us to find out the latest news on movies, TV shows, and a lot more amazing content!