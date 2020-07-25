The Circle Season 2: Check Out The Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

The Circle is a new generation reality show that is very much live and admired by the audience. The show came up with a new trend of reality competition and this idea came out to be a huge success. It’s just a few months from the release of the first season of the show and fans just can’t wait for the next season in the row. However, seeing this much craze, Netflix agreed to continue the show for two more seasons till now and will continue if the further parts are equally liked. Let us know more about the second season of the show.

RELEASE DATE

The first season of the show was premiered recently, i.e., in January this year on Netflix, and season 2 for the same was supposed to be released soon. However, the global pandemic that is currently going on caused a delay in the shooting and hence the release dates. As of now, no official dates are announced for the release of Circle Season 2. Yet viewers can expect it to release sometime next year, i.e 2021.

PARTICIPANTS

The most interesting and amazing fact about this show is that, unlike other reality shows, here the participants are not any celebrities. Yes, you heard it right. Common people from any profession can participate in the same after qualifying the rounds.

First, a preliminary round takes place. If they are to answer all the questions successfully, they move to the main series. The main show then begins with 8 participants. Although 25 participants are selected, they keep waiting for their turn. Once a participant from the eight gets voted out, the next one from the remaining joints the show.

TRAILER

There is no trailer as of now for the show and cannot be expected this year. Fans have to wait until the next year for the amazing show to again hit the top list on Netflix.