‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ on Netflix: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix is adapting The Chronicles of Narnia books into each TV collection and flicks over the subsequent a number of years. Right here’s an ongoing preview of the whole lot we find out about The Chronicles of Narnia on Netflix together with what to expected and when to count on it.

Earlier than we dive into Netflix’s involvement going ahead, let’s shortly have a look again at what the guide collection is and the way it’s been tailored beforehand.

Notice: That is an ongoing article that’ll be up to date over time as we be taught extra – final up to date: July 17th, 2020.

What are The Chronicles of Narnia?

Let’s begin off with the fundamentals, The Chronicles of Narnia is a guide collection from the famed creator C.S.Lewis that have been revealed within the 1950s.

The guide collection is a fantasy collection that transports us to the fictional realm of Narnia. In whole, seven books have been revealed underneath the Chronicles of Narnia banner.

How the Chronicles of Narnia books have been developed earlier than

The collection has seen a number of diversifications through the years together with a BBC collection, a radio collection and naturally, the Disney films.

The guide collection largest adaptation got here in 2005 when Walt Disney Photos and Walden Media launched the primary film entitled: “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe”.

It later launched one other movie that was distributed underneath Disney with the third film being distributed by 20th Century Fox. A fourth film was deliberate however by no means materialised.

How and when Netflix scored the Narnia franchise

The information of Netflix teaming up with The C.S. Lewis Firm dropped back in October 2018.

Netflix has a “multi-year deal” whereby it’ll have a number of movie and collection initiatives on the go all primarily based on the books of Narnia.

Again in October, Ted Sarandos who’s the top of content material and Netflix stated “C.S. Lewis’ beloved Chronicles of Narnia tales have resonated with generations of readers all over the world,” including “Households have fallen in love with characters like Aslan and your entire world of Narnia, and we’re thrilled to be their residence for years to return.”

It was additionally reiterated a number of occasions that Netflix could be adapting Narnia into a Universe liking positioning the collection to go up in opposition to the likes of Sport of Thrones and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

You’ll be able to see extra from the unique press launch over on the official Narnia Fb submit:

A very powerful facet to the Netflix deal and what makes it extra distinctive than what has come earlier than is that Netflix has entry to all seven of the books. This implies a number of the later books which have by no means seen diversifications earlier than.

We do know (courtesy of IMDbPro) that Mark Gordon, Douglas Gresham, Vincent Sieber can be concerned with a lot of the upcoming Netflix Narnia initiatives.

The place will The Chronicles of Narnia on Netflix begin from?

The Lion, Witch and The Wardrobe is the pure place to begin for Narnia however The Magician’s Nephew guide serves because the prequel which fleshes out the realm of Narnia and should make a extra logical begin for Netflix to kickstart the universe with.

You’ll be able to hear extra on a dialogue from the Narniaweb podcast beneath the place they speculate it might make sense to start out with Magician’s Nephew this time round.

This could imply Netflix would adapt the books within the so-called “Harper Collins” order which might be the next:

The Magician’s Nephew

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

The Horse and His Boy

Prince Caspian

The Voyage of the Daybreak Treader

The Silver Chair

The Final Battle.

The fellows at Narniaweb additionally speculated that their diversifications could also be barely darker. They particularly in contrast them to the Anne with an E collection on Netflix which was a lot darker than the supply materials it’s primarily based on.

In a chat with Georgie Henley in April 2020, who performed Lucy within the Disney franchise has stated she’d be receptive of that includes within the Netflix reboot however confessed it’s most likely unlikely.

Matthew Aldrich turns into “architect” on Narnia Universe for Netflix

Months after ready for extra data on Narnia on Netflix, lastly, we obtained some information on June 12th, 2019.

The information got here that the co-writer for Disney Pixar’s Coco, a multi-award profitable film, can be engaged on Narnia. In a tweet, Netflix’s See What’s Subsequent account stated the next:

“Coco co-writer Matthew Aldrich will function the inventive architect and oversee the event of all movies and exhibits tailored from C.S. Lewis’ beloved Narnia universe for Netflix”

“Coco” co-writer Matthew Aldrich will function the inventive architect and oversee the event of all movies and exhibits tailored from C.S. Lewis’ beloved Narnia universe for Netflix pic.twitter.com/k77EG6f9N4 — See What’s Subsequent (@seewhatsnext) June 12, 2019

In January 2020, Narniaweb posted that Douglas Gresham (stepson of C. S. Lewis) has little information of the place Netflix is at with manufacturing.

Jordan Raynor: What’s the newest on this partnership between Netflix and the C. S. Lewis Firm? Douglas Gresham: Yeah, to be sincere, I can’t let you know very a lot in any respect. We did the deal fairly some months in the past and I haven’t heard a phrase since. I imply, I’m listed because the producer, however I’ve heard no phrase on what they plan to do or how they plan to do it or once they plan to do it for that matter. Taking a look at issues, I don’t know whether or not Netflix is able to rock ‘n roll on this or not, however we are going to discover out in the end.

In June 2020, NarniaWeb picked up on a Q&A with the supervisor of Matthew Aldrich who said that the Netflix initiatives can be performed from the angle of children saying:

“Characters come from understanding folks. Typically it’s about having youngsters… Matt Aldrich can write children proper now as a result of he has children and he talks to them and he’s attempting to determine them out. He runs his scripts by them and he pitches them tales. After they get bored he cuts it, once they get excited he provides it. His two children are a testing room.”

What Narnia initiatives are in growth

Because of IMDBpro, we’re capable of see the primary three Netflix initiatives involving Narnia by way of Matthew Alrich’s profile. Listed here are every of the initiatives and the place they’re reportedly in growth:

Untitled Netflix/Chronicles of Narnia Series is reportedly the furthest in growth with it coming into pre-production reportedly again in October 2018.

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew (Remedy stage)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Silver Chair (that is the cancelled closing Disney film however this isn’t anticipated to go forward)

Different Narnia Information

In January 2020, Narniafans posted {that a} new documentary was in growth surrounding C.S. Lewis.

In early 2020, a number of fan-made posters went viral on social media. For a lot of, this was the primary time many had heard Netflix is adapting the books.

A few of the Disney Narnia films are nonetheless obtainable on Netflix however we predict all Narnia films to be faraway from all Netflix areas in the end as contracts expire and Disney takes again management of the license and provides them to the Disney+ streaming service.

That’s all we all know to date. There’s so much to be introduced, so much to be excited for and so much to be realized. We’ll be there each step of the way in which to see what’s in retailer for Narnia on Netflix.