The Canon EOS R5 that is big reveal yesterday was a strange one for photography lovers — we got to see more of the planet’s most potent mirrorless camera, yet it is one we knew a whole lot to the past teasers of Canon. So what new things did we find?

There were the obvious ones, like its price and release date ($3,899 / #4,199 / / AU$6,899 with an on-sale date of July 30, in case you’re wondering). And the fact that a less expensive sibling shortly join it called the Canon EOS R6.

But there was plenty of details that we’ve picked up from chatting in its hands-on preview events to Canon and cluttering the sheets. For example, some new Pixel Raw modes that are going to be exclusive to the EOS R5, and how it might out-resolve the 50MP Canon EOS 5DS R.

So we have rounded up all of these below-the-surface details in one convenient location — here are nine new things we had learnt about the Canon EOS R5 together with the full-frame camera from our time and its significant reveal yesterday. For even more detail, be sure to check out our Canon EOS R5 review.

1. Its 45MP sensor that is fresh can capture more detail

Among the key specs missing from Canon EOS R5, teaser announcements have been its resolution. Well, that’s been answered: it will have a 45MP sensor. This means it ought to be excellent for the likes of landscape photographers, that demand maximum pruning and detail potential.

That’s not the story’s conclusion, either. Canon told us that even though the EOS R5’s sensor is’just’ it might even out-resolve previous 50MP cameras such as the Canon EOS 5DS.

As Canon Product Marketing Specialist David Parry told us: “Although it is 45MP, we’re saying this [that the Canon EOS R5] could potentially function as the highest-resolving camera we’ve ever produced.

“We now have the 5DS and 5DSR, which can be 50MP, but because the low-pass filter on here has been fully redesigned, it means that the actual picture detail on this could be the highest we’ve produced.”

With these resolution asserts, and an ISO range of 100-51,200 (expandable to ISO 102,400), this is one sensor we’re looking forward to taking for a spin.

2. It has new Dual Pixel CMOS AF autofocus powersII

While the Canon EOS R5 makes the obligatory promise of having the”world’s fastest autofocus” (a boast which means very little in reality), the more exciting aspect of its AF powers is the fact that it’s what Canon is calling Dual Pixel CMOS AF II.

Canon’s original Dual Pixel CMOS AF system, which came on the Canon 70D at 2013, remains one of the best AF systems together with Sony tracking AF.

But it appears since it attracts next-gen tracking powers that should prove useful that Pixel CMOS AF II is a response to the latter.

Drawing we first saw about the Canon 1D X Mark III, it helps the EOS R5 to recognize individuals, even when their face is obscured. It’s a similar story for creatures also — you get face and eye-tracking for cats, dogs and birds.

Canon developed Deep Learning AF for its 2020 Olympics that were now-postponed allowing sports photographers even though they had been sporting face-obscuring kit such as crash helmets.

It’s not based as phones, and other telephones assert but are trained by a massive database of pictures—the resulting possibility of growing eye-tracking for flying birds is an exciting one.

3. It’s the Digic X factor

The breakthrough on the Canon EOS R5, as well as the technology that lets it manage features such as Double Pixel CMOS AF II, is its own Digic X processor.

This first appeared in the Canon 1D X Mark III earlier this year. While Digic X is a family of processors that differ based on the camera they are powering, Canon told us that the EOS R5’s processor is virtually precisely the same as the one in the 1D X Mark III.

This is what has allowed Canon to leave behind the limits of Digic 8 cameras, such as autofocus limitations or cropped 4K, and deliver some data handling on the EOS R5.

Shunting while keeping Pixel autofocus only is not possible on any other camera.

4. The IBIS system gives you up to eight stops of stabilization

We knew that the EOS R5 would be the Canon camera with image stabilization that was in-body — and now we know more about how it functions.

The headline is that it may provide up based on the lens you are using. That’s hugely impressive in theory, beating even the Olympus E-M1 Mark III’s maximum of 7.5 ceases — which camera has a far smaller Four Thirds sensor.

What’s interesting about the EOS R5’s system is how versatile it’s — also on lenses which don’t have any current stabilization, and it works with EF, EF and EF-S lenses. The latter do not just get the necessary stabilization of the body together with the RF, although not needing any stabilization that is built-in getting the eight stops.

This is because the communication between lens and camera is not more down to the size of this image circle that’s projected to the camera, than the level of stabilization. So includes a large area to give you the full eight stops of insertion, the RF is designed to be clean right to the borders.

Additionally, it suggests that you can whack and they get some insertion. Unfortunately, there don’t seem to be some handheld shot manners that are high-res, but so much the stabilization system looks very impressive.

5. You’ll be able to shoot 8K raw video for 20 minutes

Before the official launch announcement, among the most prominent issues about the EOS R5 was how long you’d be able to shoot at 8K video for. After all, even 4K video may bring in a lot of heat, which sees other cameras quit after 15 or 30 minutes.

The Canon EOS R5 shuts down and can shoot at 12-bit Raw video — that is its highest setting — for a maximum of 20 minutes before the camera gets hot.

That’s more than we expected since the EOS R5 does not have any internal lovers. According to Canon, it is down to optimizing energy efficiency and picking.

This means there’s no limit on how long you can take at 4K video for aside from battery life or your memory card capability, on the EOS R5.

6. It’s the highest-resolution EVF on any Canon camera

One design detail we didn’t know about was that the resolution of this Canon EOS R5’s digital viewfinder — well, we now know it has a 5.76-million dot EVF, which is that the highest-res so far on any Canon camera.

This trumps the 3.69 million-dot EVF seen on the Canon EOS R6 and matches with the viewfinder located on the Panasonic S1, which is the best one we’ve had the joy of composing images with so far.

The EVF of Even the EOS R5 also includes a refresh speed, which means though we can not say we found lag to be a problem on the camera it is twice as fast as the one about the Canon EOS R.

As you’ll discover in point 8 below, that refresh rate can affect battery life.

7. It won’t replace the EOS 5D Mark IV or EOS R

Canon was to point out that the EOS R5 is not a replacement for cameras like Canon EOS R or the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV, but rather a mirrorless option that will sit alongside them.

While it’s comfortably stronger than both of those celebrities, this is possibly good news for people who can’t a afford or justify an EOS R5 (that’s most of us).

Whether you would like to buy an EOS 5D Mark IV or even EOS R secondhand or new, this EOS R5’s release will push down the prices of both versions. Your path into the RF system may soon come to be a bit more affordable, thanks to the coming of EOS R6 and the Canon EOS R5.

8. It has a new battery (but is compatible with older ones)

Canon has made a brand new battery for the EOS R5 that is the same size as the present LP6-N but has a higher capacity.

This was needed to assist power features hi-res EVF, though, so don’t anticipate any battery life developments. The R5 only manages a slightly disappointing 320 shots per charge in case you are using the EVF (in 60fps refresh rate), or 490 shots in case you’re using the LCD instead. This is really where DSLRs nevertheless hold a significant benefit.

Nonetheless, the new LP-E6NH is backwards compatible with cameras and batteries out of cameras such as 90D, or the 5D series will operate with the R5.

9. It is seriously expensive

As Canon’s new flagship mirrorless camera, the EOS R5 was going to be pricey, and it will come 6,899 as it goes on sale on 30.

Historically, that’s not too bad, considering that the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV began at $3,499 / 3,599 / AU$5,060 back in 2016 — it means the EOS R5 isn’t that much more costly than its religious DSLR predecessor when you consider inflation.

Of course, there wasn’t a global pandemic or financial crisis in 2016, so we will be closely eyeing the prices of the Canon EOS R and Canon EOS RP to see whether their new siblings do indeed place some welcome downward pressure on their prices.