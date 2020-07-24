- Advertisement -

The Canada-US border closure has been extended for at least another month.

It might stay closed beyond this as a result of this worsening coronavirus pandemic scenario in the united states.

One set of individuals still free to cross the border.

— truckers delivering products — say that they don’t wish to.

An increasing number of Canadian truckers are fearful to enter the US due to the perception.

that Americans are not carrying the virus seriously enough.

along with the scary amounts of coronavirus deaths and cases that keep surging.

It means that non-essential travel can’t occur between both countries at this time.

and it is no surprise given how the situation concerning.

the coronavirus pandemic in america is continuing to spiral out of control.

There is at least one set of individuals who are permitt cross the border.

and traveling to and from Canada into the US.

The Canada-US border closure has been extend

Canadian truckers may continue their work as normal — but, increasingly, they don’t want to.

That includes people such as Leanne Steeves.

a long-haul truck driver out of Ontario who advised CBC News that she is concerned about being in the US because we don’t appear to be taking the virus seriously.

“It’s like they don’t care,” she said about Americans.

“Life is normal. Nothing’s changed for them.”

“I really don’t trust’them’ either,” one Redditor responded.

“And I Reside in the Usa.”

You can’t say you blame them, though.

The latest coronavirus statistics from Johns Hopkins University show that almost 4 million coronavirus cases have been confirm in the US thus far.

and almost 143,000 deaths has report.

Likewise, at a press conference on Tuesday.

President Trump eventually acknowledged what everyone else has been saying for months now about the coronavirus scenario in the US:

That”it will likely, sadly, get worse before it gets better.”

For contrast, the latest coronavirus statistics for Canada show that just around 113,705 coronavirus instances (at the time of this writing) have been identified in the country.

9,000 people have died from the virus

That state of Florida alone has seen around double the amount of instances which all of Canada has.

Steeves and her husband drive a truck throughout the border every week.

carrying products to California.

She clarified the situation here as”scary” to her.

“I’m praying they do not open the borders.

That would make up everything here much worse… They want to protect our country