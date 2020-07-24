Home Lifestyle The Canada-US border closure has been extended for another month
The Canada-US border closure has been extended for another month

By- Nitu Jha
The Canada-US border closure has been extended for another month. It might stay closed beyond this as a consequence of this worsening coronavirus pandemic situation in the US.

The Canada-US border

One group of people still free to cross the border — truckers delivering goods — say they don’t wish to.

A growing number of Canadian truckers are afraid to enter the US due to the perception that Americans aren’t carrying the virus seriously

along with the scary quantities of coronavirus cases and deaths that keep surging.

Last week, Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau declared the Canada-US border would remain closed for most people until at least August 21,

with additional extensions of the border closure possible.

It means that non-essential travel can not take place between the two countries right now,

and it is no surprise given the way the situation regarding the coronavirus pandemic in america is continuing to spiral out of control.

There is at least one group of people who are permitte to cross the border and travel to and from Canada to the US. Canadian truckers can continue their work as normal —

but, increasingly, they don’t wish to.

Including people like Leanne Steeves, a long-haul truck driver from Ontario who advised CBC News

that she is worrie about being in the US since we do not seem to be taking the virus seriously.

“It’s like they don’t care,” she said about Americans. “Life is normal. Nothing’s changed for them.”

A Reddit thread about this news emphasized the quote from another truck driver,

Dan Carson, from southern Ontario, who advised Global News which Americans are not taking the virus seriously and”I simply don’t trust them.”

“I really don’t trust’them’ either,” one Redditor replie. “And I Reside in the Usa.”

You can’t say you blame them, though. The latest coronavirus statistics from Johns Hopkins University

show that almost 4 million coronavirus cases have been confirme in the united states so far,

and nearly 143,000 deaths have been reporte.

Likewise, at a press conference on Tuesday,

President Trump finally confessed what everybody else has been saying for months now about the coronavirus scenario in america :

This”it will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better.”

For contrast, Canada’s most up-to-date coronavirus statistics show that only around 113,705 coronavirus cases

(at the time of this writing) have been identifie in the country.

That state of Florida has seen around double the number of cases that all of Cana

