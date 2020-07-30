The Boys Season :cast , Plot And All Updates

Whether you’ve seen all the boys on Netflix that I’ve loved once or a hundred times and many more before and plan to do the same with the newly arrived PS I Still Love You, there’s one thing we all collectively we can agree: Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean make the most lovable couple.

In fact, harmony is so devastating that many fans hoped that one day the art would mimic real life. Sorry to break all your hearts, but your crush Noah Centino is currently dating Alexis Ren, and clearly not Lana Condor.

Back in September 2019, rumors about Noah’s dating life emerged and spread like wildfires, he was rumored to be dating the Dancing with the Stars alum Alexis Ren. Paparazzi have also caught the two on several occasions including one where they were seen taking a flight at Florida airport in May. Following the rumors, in September they were spotted at the West Hollywood restaurant.

Soon after, Noah came out publically about his relationship with Ren for the first time through his official Instagram handle. Noah has been showering his love in Ren publicly since then. In one his Instagram post from January he wrote,

”My dad says I look like I just finished a fight with @thenotoriousmma and lost. I say, at least one of us in this photo is gorgeous ❤️ love you baby.”

Ren reacted to the post with writing a comment below,

“I Love You and I See You Soon”

Additionally, they stepped on the red carpet together at UNICEF’s Masquerade Ball in October last year, officially confirming their relationship to the public eye and fans

So as much as you guys wish that Peter and Lara Jean’s love survive off-screen, it’s clear that someone else stole Centino’s heart. So now she rules her heart and she is the princess of his heart which not to mention means he is not single at all. He is dating someone and he is very happy in his love life, and he loves his girlfriends very much.