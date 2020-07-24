The Boys Season 3:Know Here Everything Release Date, Cast, And More.

- Advertisement -

The Boys are again in town…again!

Amazon Prime introduced as we speak throughout The Boys [email protected] look that it has renewed its adaptation of Garth Ennis’s darkish superhero drama for season 3. The announcement comes forward of season 2’s premiere date on September 4. Moreover, Amazon introduced the creation of an official Boys aftershow referred to as Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys. The present can be hosted by Aisha Tyler and can function interviews with members of The Boys cast, inventive group, and different particular visitors.

“Eric Kripke and the unimaginable cast of The Boys proceed to ship a wild and action-packed series filled with surprises and might’t-miss moments which have made the sequence a world hit,” mentioned Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Tv, Amazon Studios. “We couldn’t be extra excited to see the place Eric takes The Boys and The Supes in Season 3, and to have Aisha Tyler be part of The Boys household because of the host of Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys.”

The Boys creator Eric Kripke will return for season Three as showrunner, author, and govt producer. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (Preacher) additionally proceed on as govt producers. Identical to the present’s first two seasons, The Boys season Three will feature eight episodes. No release date has been introduced, but however when the third season premieres will probably be obtainable in all of Prime Video’s worldwide markets along with the U.S.