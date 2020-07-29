The boys season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Other Details !!!

- Advertisement -

Homelander and Giancarlo Esposito’s Stan Edgar Will Clash in The Boys Season 2

Throughout The Boys’ first season, Elisabeth Shue’s Madelyn Stillwell was the only one that will tame Antony Starr’s Homelander. With Stillwell out of the picture, it might seem that the psychopathic”hero” is entirely undetected. But Homelander will face a new obstacle in the kind of Vought CEO Stan Edgar, as played by Giancarlo Esposito.

Starr teased Homelander’s tumultuous relationship with Edgar in a brand new interview with ComicBook.com. Viewers might remember that Homelander lasered Stillwell to death with his heat vision in the first season finale. But this doesn’t change the fact that she was a big part of life. Homelander may even be feeling a bit lost without Stillwell to calm him down. It doesn’t seem like getting face time with Edgar is going to help his psychological condition.

“We come into season two. Also, Homelander is unwell,” said Starr. “He is missing Stillwell, but he’s become the master of his universe. The individual running interference, or maybe only the interference, that’s Stillwell has been eliminated, so he has a direct line with Edgar.”

Esposito also made his first appearance as Edgar at The Boys’ first season finale. However, showrunner Eric Kripke has stated that Edgar will have an expanded presence in the episodes. And when Esposito’s prior villainous functions on Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian are any indicators, we should not expect him to roll over and take Homelander’s abuse gently.

“Homelander believes he is the most significant player in the game, so to speak,” lasted Starr. “But Edgar very much comes from a different angle. He represents a corporation, and Homelander is put by him right into a position to get a superhero that is used to becoming strong and getting his way and in control. Edgar cries the cat among the pigeons there, and it sets older Homey off onto a weird trajectory.”

The Boys season 2 hits Amazon Prime on September 4.

Are you eager to visit Edgar and Homelander come into conflict as the season plays out? Tell us in the comment section below!