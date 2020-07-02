Home TV Series Amazon Prime The Boys Season 2: Release Date And Cast Details
The Boys Season 2: Release Date And Cast Details

By- Debarshi Bhattacharjee
Supernatural and Timeless is the creator of THE BOYS.

Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen produced the series. It’s based on the extremely dark comic by Garth Ennis (Preacher) and Darick Robertson, which ran for 72 issues from 2008 to 2012.

When’s the release date?

The Boy’s second season has already got a new release date. Filming for season 2 started in Toronto in the summer 2019. So there’s not too much to wait now as the new date is rolled in. Urban posted on his Instagram on Nov. 6 that filming on The Boys season, 2 had wrapped.

There are eight episodes in total. The Boys season 2 will premiere the first three episodes on Amazon Prime on Sept. 4. New episodes are sure to be available each Friday, followed by an epic season finale on Oct. 9.

The cast

The Boys' Season 2 Gender Swaps Stormfront From The Comics

  • Karl Urban as Billy Butcher
  • Erin Moriarty as Annie January / Starlight
  • Antony Starr as The Homelander
  • Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve
  • Jessie Usher as A-Train
  • Chace Crawford as The Deep
  • Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir
  • Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk
  • Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell
  • Aya Cash as Stormfront
  • Simon Pegg as Hughie’s father
  • Shantel VanSanten as Becca Butcher
  • Karen Fukuhara as The Female
  • Malcolm Barrett as Seth Reed
  • Goran Visnjic as Alistair Adana
  • Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman
Debarshi Bhattacharjee

