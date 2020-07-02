The Boys Season 2: Release Date And Cast Details

- Advertisement -

Supernatural and Timeless is the creator of THE BOYS.

Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen produced the series. It’s based on the extremely dark comic by Garth Ennis (Preacher) and Darick Robertson, which ran for 72 issues from 2008 to 2012.

When’s the release date?

The Boy’s second season has already got a new release date. Filming for season 2 started in Toronto in the summer 2019. So there’s not too much to wait now as the new date is rolled in. Urban posted on his Instagram on Nov. 6 that filming on The Boys season, 2 had wrapped.

There are eight episodes in total. The Boys season 2 will premiere the first three episodes on Amazon Prime on Sept. 4. New episodes are sure to be available each Friday, followed by an epic season finale on Oct. 9.

The cast

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher

Erin Moriarty as Annie January / Starlight

Antony Starr as The Homelander

Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve

Jessie Usher as A-Train

Chace Crawford as The Deep

Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir

Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk

Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell

Aya Cash as Stormfront

Simon Pegg as Hughie’s father

Shantel VanSanten as Becca Butcher

Karen Fukuhara as The Female

Malcolm Barrett as Seth Reed

Goran Visnjic as Alistair Adana

Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman