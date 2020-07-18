Home TV Series Amazon Prime The Boys Season 2: Know The Plot, Cast And Release Date Of...
The Boys Season 2: Know The Plot, Cast And Release Date Of The New Season..!!!

By- Sonal Sengupta
The Boys is an American superhero web tv series. The genres involved in the series are Superhero, Thriller, Black comedy, Drama, and Action. The series is directed by Eric Kripke and the producer of the show is Hartley Gorenstein. The series is starring a great number of talented actors including Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Kapon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, and Elisabeth Shue. The series has completed one season. The Boys made its debut on July 26, 2019, as season 1 with 8 episodes. It was then renewed for a second season which aired in September 2020. The series got a rating of 8.7/10 from IMDb, 7/10 from TV.com, and 84% from Rotten Tomatoes. It is now available on amazon prime videos.

The Boys season 2 Cast

The cast members from the previous seasons will be returning for the new season. Till now there has been no news about the fresh faces to be seen in the upcoming season but we expect to see few. The cast includes Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie, Erin Moriarty as Starlight, and Chace Crawford as The Deep.

The Boys season 2 Plot

Season 1 left us with many cliffhangers, so season 2 will answer all the unanswered questions from the previous season. Stay updated with us for the latest details about the plot of the new season.

The Boys season 2 Release date

As we see the series made its debut on July 26, 2019. After a due wait now the series has been renewed for a second season. Season 2 is scheduled to be releasing on 4th September 2020. seeing the current situation of the world due to the coronavirus pandemic we may expect a delay in the release of the new season. Stay updated with us for more details about the series.

