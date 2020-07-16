- Advertisement -

Globally appreciated animated comedy film, The boss baby is back with its sequel.

Directed by Tom McGrath. With Alec Baldwin, John Flanagan, James McGrath will be in theaters on March 26, 2021. The great team of the movie will be back in the business by creating a dynamic in the upcoming sequel.

The boss baby 2 will be released by Universal Studio in the year 2021.

It was first seen on cinema in the year 2017 Boss Baby is a classic animated comedy movie created by Dream Works Animation.

American 3D animated comedy film more or less based on the 2010 picture book of the same name by Marla Frazee. On May 25, 2017, after the successful box office collection of movie, Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation announced that a sequel is set to be released on March 26, 2021, with Alec Baldwin reprising his role.

It was also announced that the sequel will be directed by Tom McGrath and produced Jeff Hermann, whose credits include Bilby, Bird Karma, and Marooned will produce the sequel

It is said that the animation part of the movie was done in May during the COVID-19 pandemic.