Home Entertainment The Blacklist Season 8: What has e James Spader as Raymond ‘Red’...
EntertainmentTV Series

The Blacklist Season 8: What has e James Spader as Raymond ‘Red’ Reddington got for us this time?? Click to know more!!

By- Naveen Yadav
- Advertisement -

The Blacklist is an American crime thriller TV series that premiered on NBC. The seventh season of The Blacklist is now returning in its ready for the eighth year, and March 2020 and aired in October 2019.

Release Date And Trailer

There is no release date for the eighth season of The Blacklist as of today, but if we look back in previous seasons, it can be published in September or October 2020.
On the other hand, the sixth time aired in January 2019, so fans may need to wait until January 2021.

The Blacklist Season 8 Cast

James Spader, aka Raymond’Red’ Reddington, will come back as the major cast for the sequence as the protagonist along with others. Boone will also reprise her role as Spader’s on-screen daughter Elizabeth Liz Keen. Diego Klattenhoff (Donald Ressier) will be showcased as a special agent with the FBI alongside Harry Lennix (Harold Cooper), who is going to be the assistant director of the FBI Counter-terrorism branch.

Also Read:   Unorthodox Cast Details & Episode Schedule

The Blacklist Season 8 Plot

Considering that the season has not concluded yet, so it’s difficult to predict what the eighth season of The Blacklist’s storyline entails.
Chris Parnell, Co-President, Sony Pictures Television stated: “The Blacklist proceeds to inform exciting and imaginative stories.
“It’s due to this superb cast, crew, and our writing staff, headed by Jon Bokenkamp and John Eisendrath, who perpetrate unparalleled creativity. Wait until you see what’s in store for season eight.
“Thank you to Lisa Katz, Tracey Pakosta, Pearlena Igbokwe, and all of our partners at NBC and Universal Television. ”`

Also Read:   Four More Shots Please Season 2 Releasing on 17th April, Release Date, Cast & Plot Revealed!

What’s Katrina doing this time?

Ahead of the fans start making concepts, Katrina could be seen hunting for answers. She isn’t likely to find these quickly. The fishy thing is, if she doesn’t find the true identity of Red, she’ll almost be a dead girl walking. So let’s wait and cross our fingers.

Also Read:   Four More Shots Please Season 2 Releasing on 17th April, Release Date, Cast & Plot Revealed!
- Advertisement -
Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

Must Read

Hospitals in some regions will indeed be better prepared this time around

In News Nitu Jha -
Hospitals in some regions will indeed be better prepared this time around. Hospitals Still, coronavirus instances are currently rising far too quickly to contain in several...
Read more

A Discovery of Witches Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Latest Updates

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
Its been a long time when the fantasy romance series titled A Discovery Of Witches premiered on Sky One. It's inspired by the books...
Read more

Jack Reacher 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest News !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Back in 2012, Jack Reacher's first film released in the theatres. It throws action star Tom Cruise in the titular character and directed by...
Read more

Venom 2 Release Date, Cast And What Is New Storyline?

Movies Anish Yadav -
If you are a Spider-Man fan, you're likely familiar with the infamous villain out of Spider-Man 3, Venom. But as of today, that Venom...
Read more

stargirl season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot, And More Updates !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Here's what we know two. We will keep you updated with the most recent news and rumours regarding the series including the release date,...
Read more

Jurassic World 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details Here

Movies Ajeet Kumar -
The Park movie franchise is known worldwide. The fictitious World it depicts has amassed enormous fans. And nothing could be more persuasive than hearing...
Read more

Red Dead Redemption 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Every Latest Update !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
The Red Dead Redemption series is just one of gambling's all-time greats. In 2010 Red Dead Redemption (a religious follow up to Red Dead...
Read more

White Lines Season 2: Latest Update About Renewal Status And Release Date.

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
One of many just lately released mystery thriller, White Lines which have been buying a variety of consideration because it was first aired on Could 15th,...
Read more

The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Latest Updates

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
Aneko Yusagi penned "The Rising of the Shield Hero." It was printed by shosetsuka ni Naro as a web novel. Also, Media Factory declared...
Read more

Mash-up of ‘Mr Brightside’ and ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ theme tune goes viral on TikTok

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
A new mash-up of The Killers‘ classic track ‘Mr Brightside’ and the theme tune from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has gone viral on TikTok.
Also Read:   Blacklist season 8 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know
Created by...
Read more
© World Top Trend