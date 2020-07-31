The Blacklist Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Storyline And All Details Here

- Advertisement -

The Blacklist has become popular. This role is about a criminal played by actor James Spader.

The show also includes two protagonists: Red and Liz Keen, who is an FBI agent. They both share a complex connection. Actress Megan Boone plays the role of Liz Keen.

The Blacklist was almost canceled in its season, and following its release, fans are currently asking for a season 8.

The Blacklist Season 8: Release Date

A formal launch date for Your Blacklist season eight has not yet been set in the time of writing, but we expect an early-2021 premiere.

While NBC has not confirmed the formal premiere date. We may use the release schedule for seasons to create a prediction.

Four of those Blacklists seven seasons have premiered in September, with the other two in October. Therefore, we could see the Red return.

However, considering the global pandemic delaying the creation of many shows, this will likely be pushed back — a more realistic prediction could be early-2021.

The main cast of the show

From the storyline, as Liz searches for answers about her cryptic link, Red assists the FBI in locating dangerous criminals. Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Harry Lennix, and Amir Arison are part of this cast.

The Blacklist Season 8: Storyline

There are not many details regarding the potential narrative that season 8 will take in the time of writing.

Season 7 of The Blacklist ended choosing her mum’s side. This is a massive development within her particular storyline, but where could season 8 accept this?

The shows John Eisendrath and executive producers Jon Bokenkamp spoke about the possible implications for Elizabeth and the job force moving ahead.

This being the information that has been shared. There are also rumblings that another mysterious force can make a reappearance in season 8.

Our queries will be answered in season 8 of The Blacklist, but keep checking back in on this particular page to find more information.