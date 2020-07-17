Home Top Stories The Blacklist Season 8 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer
Top StoriesTV Series

The Blacklist Season 8 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer

By- Naveen Yadav
- Advertisement -

The Blacklist is an American crime thriller TV series that premiered on NBC. The seventh season of The Blacklist is now returning in its ready for the eighth year, and March 2020 and aired in October 2019.

Release Date And Trailer

There is no release date for the eighth season of The Blacklist as of today, but if we look back in previous seasons, it can be published in September or October 2020.
On the other hand, the sixth time aired in January 2019, so fans may need to wait until January 2021.

The Blacklist Season 8 Cast

James Spader, aka Raymond’Red’ Reddington, will come back as the major cast for the sequence as the protagonist along with others. Boone will also reprise her role as Spader’s on-screen daughter Elizabeth Liz Keen. Diego Klattenhoff (Donald Ressier) will be showcased as a special agent with the FBI alongside Harry Lennix (Harold Cooper), who is going to be the assistant director of the FBI Counter-terrorism branch.

Also Read:   The Blacklist Season 8 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Why Katrina Is Surveying Liz?

The Blacklist Season 8 Plot

Considering that the season has not concluded yet, so it’s difficult to predict what the eighth season of The Blacklist’s storyline entails.
Chris Parnell, Co-President, Sony Pictures Television stated: “The Blacklist proceeds to inform exciting and imaginative stories.
“It’s due to this superb cast, crew, and our writing staff, headed by Jon Bokenkamp and John Eisendrath, who perpetrate unparalleled creativity. Wait until you see what’s in store for season eight.
“Thank you to Lisa Katz, Tracey Pakosta, Pearlena Igbokwe, and all of our partners at NBC and Universal Television. ”`

Also Read:   The Blacklist Season 8 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And Trailer

What’s Katrina doing this time?

Ahead of the fans start making concepts, Katrina could be seen hunting for answers. She isn’t likely to find these quickly. The fishy thing is, if she doesn’t find the true identity of Red, she’ll almost be a dead girl walking. So let’s wait and cross our fingers.

Also Read:   Lost In Space Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Some Other Details!
- Advertisement -
Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

Must Read

What We Do In The Shadows Season 3: Here Are All The Details Regarding It

TV Series Aryan Singh -
What We Do in the Shadows is an American comedy horror television series that has been created for FX. The show has been created...
Read more

Netflix Money Heist Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Current News

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
After getting an overwhelming response for its season four of those Netflix Original Money Heist, founder Álex Pina recently confirmed that he's started working...
Read more

Sherlock Season 5 Release Date, What All Updates We Have To Know

Netflix Anish Yadav -
Sherlock Season 5 is yet to get an official renewal update. The season is not canceled and there is a possibility of making it....
Read more

Extraction 2: Release Date, Cast And Read Here All New Updates

Movies Aryan Singh -
Extraction is an American action thriller movie which has been written by Joe Russo. Extraction is based on a graphic novel named Ciudad which...
Read more

The Last OG Season 4: Know The Plot, Cast And Release Date Of The New Season..!!!

TV Series Aryan Singh -
The Last OG is an American comedy-thriller television series that has been created for TBS. The television series has been created by Jordan Peele...
Read more

Outer Banks Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot And All Updates?

Netflix Badshah Dhiraj -
OUTER BANKS season 2 may be on the cards fans fell in love with all the throw of the very first show. When will...
Read more

MIRZAPUR SEASON 2: RELEASE DATE, CAST AND ALL UPDATES

Amazon Prime Sunidhi -
Mirzapur Season 2 is the maximum anticipated internet series release of 2020 in India. After an amazing first season on Amazon Prime Video, the...
Read more

Hollywood Season 2- Who all are casted? Can we expect to see some new Character?

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
Hollywood Season 2 We are fond of Hollywood but this is an actual show. "Hollywood"-an American horror story, written and created by Ryan Murphy. Murphy...
Read more

My Hero Academia: Star Leaves Show As Season 4 Finale Approaches

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
There are a massive number of individuals out there who look ahead to My Hero Academia, and its season uncovered significantly a greater volume...
Read more

Hilda Season 2 Release Date And Who Is In The Cast And Important Details

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
If it comes to animated series, Netflix has been a game-changer with a string like Rick and BoJack Horseman and Morty. Hilda was among...
Read more
© World Top Trend