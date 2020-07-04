The Blacklist Season 8 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

The American crime thriller television show The Blacklist had been confirmed about the release of its seventh year this past year, on March 11. Initially, the blacklist season seven was set to comprise 22 episodes. But with this ongoing coronavirus outspread and also the world pandemic we are in at this time, it’s turned things upside down. It had been shutting down the entire entertainment and production sector around the globe.

Here is all you want to know about it.

Release Date

There has been no announcement concerning the release date of season eight. Considering that the prior season’s launch blueprint, we can anticipate the new period to appear at the end of 2020.

But the release date can be changed as a result of the ongoing global outbreak. Chances are less that creators will start production work on another season. Its launch is completely determined if it is safe for the team to begin the filming again.

Cast

We may expect the return of James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington, Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen, Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper, Hishaam Tawifq as Dembe Zuma, and Megan Boone as Liz Keen.

It is unclear whether the character of Dom is going to appear in the season following the sad demise of Brian Dennehy.

Plot

Covid-19 hit this series poorly. Brian Dennehy, who was playing the use of Dom passed away after he had been diagnosed with Covid-19. In the last year, Dom was seen regaining his awareness but it seems like we aren’t going to see Dom from the new season.

Season 8 will select up from a big twist with Liz shifting her allegiances from Red into Katarina Rostova.

Trailer

We’re going to say it is 2020. We must lower right with regard. Get us happy with the reports, gossip, and reach of this Blacklist.

Blacklist is currently telling interesting, and stories said, Chris Parnell. This is due to the cast, crew, and also the writing team, which can be directed to creativity under the leadership of John Bokenkamp and John Eisendrath. Await year 8 until you see what is in store. For forthcoming upgrades, remain connected.