The Blacklist Season 8 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Other Latest Details!!!

The Blacklist is an American crime thriller TV show that premiered on NBC on September 23, 2013. The seventh season of The Blacklist aired in October 2019 and is now on a midseason break, returning in March 2020, and its all ready for its eighth year.

Release Date

Sadly, there’s no release date for its eighth season of this Blacklist as of today, but if we look back in previous seasons, it can be released in September or October 2020. However, the sixth time aired in January 2019, so fans might have to wait till January 2021.

Cast

James Spader, aka Raymond’Red’ Reddington, will return as the protagonist together with others as the main cast for the sequence. Boone will also reprise her role as Spader’s on-screen daughter Elizabeth Liz Keen. Diego Klattenhoff (Donald Ressier) will be showcased as a special agent with the FBI alongside Harry Lennix (Harold Cooper), who will function as assistant director of the FBI Counter-terrorism branch.

Plot

Considering that the seventh season hasn’t concluded yet, therefore it’s difficult to predict what the storyline of this eighth season of The Blacklist entails. Chris Parnell, Co-President, Sony Pictures Television stated: “The Blacklist has been informing exciting and imaginative stories.

“It’s on account of this cast, crew, and our writing staff, led by Jon Bokenkamp and John Eisendrath, that commit to unparalleled creativity. Wait until you see what’s in store for season eight. “Thanks to Lisa Katz, Tracey Pakosta, Pearlena Igbokwe, and all of our partners at NBC and Universal Television. ”`

Before the fans begin making theories, Katrina can be seen searching for answers. Most likely, she isn’t likely to find them quickly. The fishy thing is, if she doesn’t find Red’s true identity, she will almost be a dead woman walking. So let us wait and cross our fingers for the Blacklist Season 8. Stay tuned with us for more other latest updates!!!