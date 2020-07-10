Home Top Stories The Blacklist Season 8 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Other...
Top StoriesTV Series

The Blacklist Season 8 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Other Latest Details!!!

By- Anand mohan
- Advertisement -

The Blacklist is an American crime thriller TV show that premiered on NBC on September 23, 2013. The seventh season of The Blacklist aired in October 2019 and is now on a midseason break, returning in March 2020, and its all ready for its eighth year.

Release Date

Sadly, there’s no release date for its eighth season of this Blacklist as of today, but if we look back in previous seasons, it can be released in September or October 2020. However, the sixth time aired in January 2019, so fans might have to wait till January 2021.

Cast

James Spader, aka Raymond’Red’ Reddington, will return as the protagonist together with others as the main cast for the sequence. Boone will also reprise her role as Spader’s on-screen daughter Elizabeth Liz Keen. Diego Klattenhoff (Donald Ressier) will be showcased as a special agent with the FBI alongside Harry Lennix (Harold Cooper), who will function as assistant director of the FBI Counter-terrorism branch.

Also Read:   The Blacklist Season 8: cast, plot, release and everything you want to know!
Also Read:   The Blacklist Season 8 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And Much More

Plot

Considering that the seventh season hasn’t concluded yet, therefore it’s difficult to predict what the storyline of this eighth season of The Blacklist entails. Chris Parnell, Co-President, Sony Pictures Television stated: “The Blacklist has been informing exciting and imaginative stories.

“It’s on account of this cast, crew, and our writing staff, led by Jon Bokenkamp and John Eisendrath, that commit to unparalleled creativity. Wait until you see what’s in store for season eight. “Thanks to Lisa Katz, Tracey Pakosta, Pearlena Igbokwe, and all of our partners at NBC and Universal Television. ”`

Before the fans begin making theories, Katrina can be seen searching for answers. Most likely, she isn’t likely to find them quickly. The fishy thing is, if she doesn’t find Red’s true identity, she will almost be a dead woman walking. So let us wait and cross our fingers for the Blacklist Season 8. Stay tuned with us for more other latest updates!!!

Also Read:   Virgin River Season 2: Release Date, Plot And Read Here All New Updates
- Advertisement -
Anand mohan

Must Read

Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need To Know !!!

Amazon Prime Rekha yadav -
Amazon prime historical comedy-drama, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, has fantastic ratings with massive fame for the show. What do you do if you woke...
Read more

Haikyuu Season 4 Episode 14: Release date, Cast, Plot And All Latest Information

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Haikyuu got its fourth season began awhile back, but it has not been heard from in some time. The series got underway with the...
Read more

An Unofficial Observer Captured a Rare Glitch at The Preparation of a SpaceX Falcon 9

Technology Sankalp -
An unofficial observer captured a rare glitch at the preparation of a SpaceX Falcon 9 for transportation after it was recovered Through droneship. A landing...
Read more

A Discovery of Witches Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And All Latest News

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
A Discovery Of Witches Season 2 The world of witches and wizards are a mystery! They've been putting their claws over the big and tiny...
Read more

Bosch Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Storyline, And More Updates !!!

Amazon Prime Rekha yadav -
You are missing out on a whole lot in case you haven't watched Bosch for those detective lovers out there. Bosch is slated to...
Read more

Fast And Furious 9: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Read Here All New updates

Movies Ajeet Kumar -
Fast and furious, more precisely The Fast and The Furious is a collection of action movies that heists and comprise illegal racing. The series...
Read more

IPhone Consumers That Recently Updated to iOS 13.5.1 Are Discovering a Massive Battery Drain

Technology Sankalp -
iPhone consumers that recently updated to iOS 13.5.1 are discovering a massive battery drain in their apparatus due to Apple Music. When Apple Music is...
Read more

Taboo Season 2: Release date, Cast And Other Information

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Movie or shows or whatever, picturizing has evolved considerably, not only in the way it's written but also how it's projected to the collective...
Read more

Sacred Games Season 3 Netflix Release Date, Cast And All You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Vikash Kumar -
Sacred Games Season 3 is one of Those highly anticipated Indian web Television lovers have been waiting for long. The ending of Season 2...
Read more

Taboo Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Latest News !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
The Taboo of BBC was initially released in the year 2017, and the series became one of the primarily viewed series and tremendously popular...
Read more
© World Top Trend