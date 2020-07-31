Home Top Stories The Blacklist Season 8 Release Date And What Is Storyline?
Top StoriesTV Series

The Blacklist Season 8 Release Date And What Is Storyline?

By- Naveen Yadav
- Advertisement -

The Blacklist is an American crime thriller TV series that premiered on NBC. The seventh season of The Blacklist is now returning in its ready for the eighth year, and March 2020 and aired in October 2019.

Release Date And Trailer

There is no release date for the eighth season of The Blacklist as of today, but if we look back in previous seasons, it can be published in September or October 2020.
On the other hand, the sixth time aired in January 2019, so fans may need to wait until January 2021.

The Blacklist Season 8 Cast

James Spader, aka Raymond’Red’ Reddington, will come back as the major cast for the sequence as the protagonist along with others. Boone will also reprise her role as Spader’s on-screen daughter Elizabeth Liz Keen. Diego Klattenhoff (Donald Ressier) will be showcased as a special agent with the FBI alongside Harry Lennix (Harold Cooper), who is going to be the assistant director of the FBI Counter-terrorism branch.

Also Read:   The Blacklist Season 8 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Why Katrina Is Surveying Liz?

The Blacklist Season 8 Plot

Considering that the season has not concluded yet, so it’s difficult to predict what the eighth season of The Blacklist’s storyline entails.
Chris Parnell, Co-President, Sony Pictures Television stated: “The Blacklist proceeds to inform exciting and imaginative stories.
“It’s due to this superb cast, crew, and our writing staff, headed by Jon Bokenkamp and John Eisendrath, who perpetrate unparalleled creativity. Wait until you see what’s in store for season eight.
“Thank you to Lisa Katz, Tracey Pakosta, Pearlena Igbokwe, and all of our partners at NBC and Universal Television. ”`

Also Read:   The Blacklist Season 8 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer

What’s Katrina doing this time?

Ahead of the fans start making concepts, Katrina could be seen hunting for answers. She isn’t likely to find these quickly. The fishy thing is, if she doesn’t find the true identity of Red, she’ll almost be a dead girl walking. So let’s wait and cross our fingers.

Also Read:   Schitt’s Creek Season 6: Release Date When Will It Arrive On Netflix?
- Advertisement -
Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

Must Read

Here’s Is Everything You Know So Far About Resident Evil 8

Gaming Sunidhi -
Resident Evil eight is the coming near sport of survival and battle created via way of means of Capcom. It is the 10th sport...
Read more

Teen Titans Season 6: Netflix Arrival Date Revealed And Much More!!!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Fans around the globe are currently awaiting Teen Titans Season 6. It's been around a decade and a half because lovers last watched the...
Read more

Designated Survivor Season 4: All You Need To Know About Release Date, Cast, And Plot

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
An American political thriller, Designated Survivor, has had three seasons up until now. The first season premiered, followed by the season on ABC, on...
Read more

Inside Edge Season 3: Cast, Plot, Release Date, And All The Latest Updates!!!

Amazon Prime Suraj Pillai -
Inside Edge is an Indian television series belonging to the sports drama genre. As of now, Inside Edge has two seasons in total. Each...
Read more

Cable Girls Season 5: Nextflix What Details We Have On The Release Date

Entertainment Alok Chand -
"Cable Girls" is a superhit show about Women Empowerment. The show has 5 seasons, but the second part of last year is yet to...
Read more

On my block season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Latest News !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
The previous season of Netflix show On My Block ended in quite large suspense like a few untold stories regarding the lead roles such...
Read more

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: When Will Season 2 Premiere On Netflix? Cast, Story Line And Every Update Fan Should Need To Know.

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
Sweet Magnolias can surely be labeled as one of the vital hidden gems that arrived on Netflix in 2020. The attractive feel-good drama expelled...
Read more

HBO Max is losing all eight ‘Harry Potter’ movies next month

Entertainment Shipra Das -
HBO Max had countless films available at start in May, but the greatest surprise of all was that eight Harry Potter films were streaming...
Read more

Virgin River Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Latest News

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
Virgin River quite an exciting plotline follows Melinda who answers an advertisement to be a midwife in a distant California town called"Virgin River".
Also Read:   The Blacklist Season 8: Release Date, Cast And More Update
She abandons...
Read more

The 100 season 7: Release Date, Cast And Plot Updates

Netflix Shubh Bohra -
The season of 100 has officially been gone and we’re now looking ahead to the next and the final chapter season seven was always...
Read more
© World Top Trend