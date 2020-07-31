Home Entertainment The Blacklist Season 8 Release Date And What Is Storyline?
EntertainmentTV Series

The Blacklist Season 8 Release Date And What Is Storyline?

By- Naveen Yadav
- Advertisement -

The Blacklist is an American crime thriller TV series that premiered on NBC. The seventh season of The Blacklist is now returning in its ready for the eighth year, and March 2020 and aired in October 2019.

Release Date And Trailer

There is no release date for the eighth season of The Blacklist as of today, but if we look back in previous seasons, it can be published in September or October 2020.
On the other hand, the sixth time aired in January 2019, so fans may need to wait until January 2021.

The Blacklist Season 8 Cast

James Spader, aka Raymond’Red’ Reddington, will come back as the major cast for the sequence as the protagonist along with others. Boone will also reprise her role as Spader’s on-screen daughter Elizabeth Liz Keen. Diego Klattenhoff (Donald Ressier) will be showcased as a special agent with the FBI alongside Harry Lennix (Harold Cooper), who is going to be the assistant director of the FBI Counter-terrorism branch.

Also Read:   FBI To Reopen A Murder Investigation Due To 'Unsolved Mysteries' On Netflix Now

The Blacklist Season 8 Plot

Considering that the season has not concluded yet, so it’s difficult to predict what the eighth season of The Blacklist’s storyline entails.
Chris Parnell, Co-President, Sony Pictures Television stated: “The Blacklist proceeds to inform exciting and imaginative stories.
“It’s due to this superb cast, crew, and our writing staff, headed by Jon Bokenkamp and John Eisendrath, who perpetrate unparalleled creativity. Wait until you see what’s in store for season eight.
“Thank you to Lisa Katz, Tracey Pakosta, Pearlena Igbokwe, and all of our partners at NBC and Universal Television. ”`

Also Read:   The Blacklist Season 8 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Why Katrina Is Surveying Liz?

What’s Katrina doing this time?

Ahead of the fans start making concepts, Katrina could be seen hunting for answers. She isn’t likely to find these quickly. The fishy thing is, if she doesn’t find the true identity of Red, she’ll almost be a dead girl walking. So let’s wait and cross our fingers.

Also Read:   Cobra Kai will return for season 3. Here's what we know so far about the next chapter of YouTube's hit series
- Advertisement -
Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

Must Read

The Blacklist Season 8 Release Date And What Is Storyline?

Entertainment Naveen Yadav -
The Blacklist is an American crime thriller TV series that premiered on NBC. The seventh season of The Blacklist is now returning in its...
Read more

Barry season 3; introduction; interesting facts; interesting cast and characters;

HBO Naveen Yadav -
Barry Season 3: Release Date Reports revealed that Barry year three would be on UK screens in October 2020, as it was a blueprint unless...
Read more

Noragami Season 3 Release Date And What Is Storyline?

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
Noragami is a popular collection of manga. The series was exemplified, written as well as by Adachitoka. Noragami is a famous anime series that...
Read more

Netflix Worth The Binge Plus 12 Coming In August

Entertainment Shankar -
8 Shows Streaming On Netflix Worth The Binge Plus 12 Coming In August Dana FeldmanSenior Contributor One thing helping many lockdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic. that...
Read more

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for DreamWorks Animation series and it’s Universal Pictures “Jurassic World 3”

Entertainment Anish Yadav -
Netflix has now unleashed the first glance in its brand-new Jurassic World animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, and it maintains a new look...
Read more

It’s Okay To Not Be Okay Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status And Release Date Will The Korean TV Drama Show?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Many fans appreciate the series today, and also the fashion is now the choice of everyone. Netflix has many Korean displays that endure the...
Read more

Google account can now use the Google One program

Technology Nitu Jha -
Anyone with a Google account can now use the Google One program and also their free 15GB of storage room to back up all...
Read more

Being tall might be a risk factor for catching the coronavirus

Corona Shipra Das -
A new study suggests people who are 6 feet or taller are twice as likely to get infection as others.
Also Read:   Overload Season 4: Official Release Date, Expected Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know
The novel coronavirus keeps spreading at...
Read more

IPhone 12 Launch date is Very Likely to be delayed to October

Entertainment Pooja Das -
Iphone 12 Launch date is Very Likely to be delayed to October according the iPhone 12 launch date at the last few months, and...
Read more

White House health adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci

Lifestyle Nitu Jha -
White House health adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci has been among the highest-profile voices of power urging all Americans to wear a mask when they...
Read more
© World Top Trend