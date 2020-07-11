‘The Blacklist’ Season 8 cast, plot, release and everything you want to know!

- Advertisement -

The Blacklist is an American crime thriller internet series. It was debuted on NBC on September 23, 2013. Jon Bokenkamp is the creator of the series. The 7th season of the Blacklist concluded, and the fans are asking approximately the blacklist season 8.

Netflix has broadcasting rights to seasons 1–7 in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, Finland, India, Switzerland, Germany, Greece, Sweden, The Netherlands, New Zealand.

‘The Blacklist’ Season 8 launch date:

Looking at the fulfilment of the collection, the creators and the manufacturers already launched seven seasons of the series so far. The trendy 7th season of the Blacklist premiered on October 4, 2019. The producers introduced the renewal for the 8th season on February 20, 2020. There’s no affirmation of release dates because of the Covid-19 pandemic. We can count on the season to come out in 2021.

‘The Blacklist’ Season 8 cast starring:

James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington

Megan Boone as Elizabeth “Liz” Keen

Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler

Ryan Eggold as Tom Keen

Parminder Nagra as Meera Malik

Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper

Amir Arison as Aram Mojtabai

Mozhan Marnò as Samar Navabi

Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma

‘The Blacklist’ Season 8 Plot:

The story revolves across the protagonist of the series, Raymond “Red” Reddington. Red is a former US Naval Intelligence. He disappears for twenty years and makes himself to be stated into the listing of the FBI’s maximum desired criminals. Red later surrenders himself to Harold Cooper, the director of the FBI. No one knows the purpose behind it. He tells Cooper that he can assist the FBI in looking the criminals and terrorists he has been associating from the past two decades. In exchange, he demands from Cooper, that he wants to work with Elizabeth keen.

In every season, Red facilitates the FBI in seeking some notorious criminals or terrorists of their Blacklist. The mystery of Red working with Elizabeth keen and helping the FBI comes out slowly as the series proceeds.

‘The Blacklist’ Series reviews:

The first season has a score of 74/100. The internet site rotten tomatoes said an approval score of 85%, with a mean rating of 7.18/10. The second season acquired a rating of 80%, with an average score of 7.77/10. The third season received a score of 93%, with a median rating of 7.41/10. The fourth season acquired a score of 88%, with an average rating of 7/10. The fifth season acquired a rating of 100%, with a median rating of 8.5/10.