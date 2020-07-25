The biggest Avenger movie of MCU Phase 4 was just delayed again

- Advertisement -

Disney announced delays of several blockbusters, revealing that all Avatar and Star Wars projects will be pushed back by one year.

As a result, Sony moved Spider-Man 3 from November 2021 to December 2021, taking advantage of the highly coveted Christmas slot.

Disney made no additional changes to its MCU Phase 4.

Several studios have announced new movie delays on account of the increasingly worrying health crisis. The novel coronavirus is still spreading at alarming rates in the US, which makes it impossible to operate theaters safely.

A new report now claims that one of the biggest MCU Phase 4 was just delayed again.

Spider-Man 3, which happens to be the lasted addition to Phase 4. It has been pushed back yet again, and the new release date is December 17th, 2021.

The delay to December 17th, 2021 won’t ruin the new MCU Phase 4 timeline. Here are the release dates again:

Black Widow : November 6th, 2020

: November 6th, 2020 The Eternals : February 12th, 2021

: February 12th, 2021 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings : May 7th, 2021

: May 7th, 2021 Spider-Man 3 : December 17th, 2021

: December 17th, 2021 Thor: Love and Thunder : February 11th, 2022

: February 11th, 2022 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: March 25th, 2022

The move is not necessarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic directly.

Shooting will conclude in February, Tom Holland said recently, so there would be plenty of time to have the movie done by November next year.