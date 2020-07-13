The best programming languages students should learn

Nearly 600 programming languages are there. The call and popularity of programming languages oscillate every year. Also, new programming languages are advent with charming features.

https://youtu.be/fDLXhuPTNlQ

https://worldtoptrend.com/2020/07/astronaut-sprinkled-something-different-in-space/

Learning a new programming language is for all time an investment of your time and brainpower. If you are a experienced developer or if you now recognize quite a few languages.So at that time you canister gather a current one.

What is programming language?

A programming language is a language which consists of set of instructions and gives output.

It is used in computer programming for implementing algorithms.

https://youtu.be/YOj3aVr1xJI

https://worldtoptrend.com/2020/07/new-navigation-feature-of-google-maps/

Benefits of programming languages

But if you are opening your programming career in 2020.So if you would like to study your initial or second programming language.Then it is clever to gain knowledge of one of the mainstream.Since time-honored programming languages.

Benefits of coding languages are :-

i)Already mainstream and steadfastly established in the Software promotion industry.

ii)Top-ranked in the distinguished encoding languages level websites.

iii)Popularity is greater than ever or stable and not sharply decreasing.

iv)They engage in a fat resolved of libraries, frameworks, tooling support, and hold a heavy community.

v)They are demanding in the duty market with a moral salary.

https://youtu.be/1JH6QxWf89E

https://worldtoptrend.com/2020/07/steve-jobs-magic-spells-couldnt-be-copied-explained-by-bill-gate/

List of coding languages student should learn

The list of coding languages are :-

i)Python

ii) JavaScript

iii) Java

iv)C

v)C++

vi)PHP

vii)Swift

viii) Ruby

Uses of listed programming languages

Uses of Python

Python is used in Data Science,Data Analytics,Artificial Intelligence, Deep Learning,Enterprise Application,Web Development.

https://worldtoptrend.com/2020/07/dwayne-johnson-and-emily-blunt-are-teamed-up-for-new-movie/

Uses of JavaScript

JavaScript is used in Web Development,Backend Development,Mobile App Development,Serverless Computing,Browser Game Development

https://worldtoptrend.com/2020/07/the-most-excellent-vpn-services-for-2020/

Uses of Java

Java is used for Enterprise Application Development,Android App Development,Big Data,Web Development

https://worldtoptrend.com/2020/07/the-new-videoconferencing-app-jiomeet-takes-on-zoom-offering-all-features-for-free

Uses of C

C is used for System Programming, Game Development,Machine Learning, Deep Learning,Embedded Systems

Uses of C++



C++ is used for System Programming,Game Development,Machine Learning, Deep Learning,Embedded Systems, Distributed Systems

Uses of PHP



PHP is used Server-side Web Application Development,Developing CMS systems,Standalone Web Application Development

Uses of Swift



Swift is used in iOS App Development,System Programming,Client-side development (via WebAssembly),Deep Learning,IoT

Uses of Ruby



Ruby is used for creating Web applications,Data analytics,prototyping.

https://worldtoptrend.com/2020/07/the-boys-season-2-release-date-has-officially-been-announced-2/