The best programming languages students should learn

Nearly 600 programming languages are there. The call and popularity of programming languages oscillate every year. Also, new programming languages are advent with charming features.
Learning a new programming language is for all time an investment of your time and brainpower. If you are a experienced developer or if you now recognize quite a few languages.So at that time you canister gather a current one.
What is programming language?
A programming language is a language which consists of set of instructions and gives output.
It is used in computer programming for implementing algorithms.
Benefits of programming languages
But if you are opening your programming career in 2020.So if you would like to study your initial or second programming language.Then it is clever to gain knowledge of one of the mainstream.Since time-honored programming languages.
Benefits of coding languages are :-
i)Already mainstream and steadfastly established in the Software promotion industry.
ii)Top-ranked in the distinguished encoding languages level websites.
iii)Popularity is greater than ever or stable and not sharply decreasing.
iv)They engage in a fat resolved of libraries, frameworks, tooling support, and hold a heavy community.
v)They are demanding in the duty market with a moral salary.
List of coding languages student should learn
The list of coding languages are :-
i)Python
ii) JavaScript
iii) Java
iv)C
v)C++
vi)PHP
vii)Swift
viii) Ruby
Uses of listed programming languages
Uses of Python
Python is used in Data Science,Data Analytics,Artificial Intelligence, Deep Learning,Enterprise Application,Web Development.
Uses of JavaScript
JavaScript is used in Web Development,Backend Development,Mobile App Development,Serverless Computing,Browser Game Development
Uses of Java
Java is used for Enterprise Application Development,Android App Development,Big Data,Web Development
Uses of C
C is used for System Programming, Game Development,Machine Learning, Deep Learning,Embedded Systems
Uses of C++
C++ is used for System Programming,Game Development,Machine Learning, Deep Learning,Embedded Systems, Distributed Systems
Uses of PHP
PHP is used Server-side Web Application Development,Developing CMS systems,Standalone Web Application Development
Uses of Swift
Swift is used in iOS App Development,System Programming,Client-side development (via WebAssembly),Deep Learning,IoT
Uses of Ruby
Ruby is used for creating Web applications,Data analytics,prototyping.
