The Best Low Cost  Gaming Headsets

..The best cheap gaming headsets let you get immersed in your favorite single-player games and communicate with your Fortnite or Valorant crew without dropping a ton of money. And with the PS5 and Xbox Series X on the way, the last thing you probably want to do is buy an expensive headset to go with your expensive console.

Fortunately, the best peripheral makers out there have expanded into the budget market, meaning you can score a great SteelSeries, Astro or Razer headset without paying a fortune. And thanks to their often-reliable microphones and solid overall sound, the best cheap gaming headsets can also be used for conference calls or budding Twitch streams.

Still, there’s a big difference between a great budget headset and one that’s just “cheap.” Having tested dozens of the top gaming headsets on the market, here are our picks for the best cheap gaming headsets you can buy.

What are the best cheap gaming headsets?

The SteelSeries Arctis 1 is our pick for the best cheap gaming headset overall, delivering a sleek and comfortable design that features the same great audio drivers you’ll find in SteelSeries’ more premium headsets. We’ve also long been fans of the HyperX Cloud Stinger, which has a supremely comfortable and durable design that belies its affordable $50 price tag.

Other great headsets in this price range include the Astro A10, which takes some design cues from the more premium A40 and A50 while delivering great sound with a set of lightweight and soft earcups. Razer’s Kraken X is a refreshingly compact headset, with impressive audio quality and faux-leather cups that stay comfortable for hours of gaming on end.

If you prefer a self-adjusting headset, the Roccat Renga Boost has an impressive design that automatically conforms to your dome. We also really like the PDP LVL50 Wired Stereo Headset, which comes in PlayStation and Xbox-branded varieties but works nicely with just about any platform thanks to its universal 3.5mm connection.

And if sleekness and comfort is a priority, the Corsair HS50 is another headset that packs good sound into a premium-esque look for a reasonable price. There’s also the Razer Electra V2, which stands out from the pack by offering virtual 7.1 surround sound for a budget price.

Ready to immerse yourself in your favorite games and dominate online? Here are our picks for the best cheap gaming headsets to buy now.

The best cheap gaming headsets right now

1. SteelSeries Arctis 1 Compatibility: PS4, Xbox one, Switch, mobile, PC | Drivers: 40mm | Frequency Response: 20 – 20 kHz | Wireless: No ₹22,255 Good sound Comfortable to wear Removable mic Imperfect fit Subpar mic quality

The SteelSeries Arctis 1 delivers nearly everything that’s great about the rest of SteelSeries’ excellent Arctis line at just $50. This headset packs a simplified version of SteelSeries’ signaturely sleek headset design, soft fabric earcups and the same rich drivers you’ll find in higher-end Arctis models. We found the Arctis 1 dependable for just about every game genre, and it held up especially well when playing online competitive shooters like Overwatch.

And with its removable mic and handy 3.5mm connection, it makes the perfect gaming companion whether you’re on the road with your Switch or at home with your PC. While it doesn’t offer the same world-class, auto-adjusting comfort as its pricier siblings and could have a better mic, the Arctis 1 offers some of the best performance you can find at this price range.

The HyperX Cloud Stinger features a very sturdy design, soft padding and large ear cups that keep the set truly around your ears rather than pressed on them. It is the most comfortable set of the bunch. The on-ear audio control is an intuitive slider that’s easy to use while worn, and the wire ends in a splitter for headphone and mic usage without needing a USB pass-through.

Unfortunately, the audio was really blown out at higher ranges, and a bit painful at times to experience, which may be the fault of the onboard volume controls pushing things out too far at max volume. Still, if comfort is your main priority, the HyperX Cloud Stinger is among the best cheap gaming headsets you can buy.

3. Astro A10 Compatibility: PS4, Xbox one, Switch, mobile, PC | Drivers: 40mm | Frequency Response: 20 – 20 kHz | Wireless: No ₹24,837 Slick, durable design Impressive audio performance Clear microphone Affordable A little snug

The Astro A10 is proof that Astro can deliver more than just expensive high-end headsets. The A10’s slick design takes some cues from its more premium siblings such as the A40 and A50, offering a surprising level of style and sturdiness for a peripheral that costs less than $60.

The headset’s lightweight frame and soft memory foam ear cushions are ideal for long sessions, though its earcups can get a bit snug for folks with big ears. Most importantly, the A10 delivers great sound for the price, with crisp highs and meaty lows that make it easy to hear the competition coming.

4. Razer Kraken X Compatibility: PS4, Xbox one, Switch, mobile, PC | Drivers: 40mm | Frequency Response: 12 – 28 kHz | Wireless: No Sleek design Comfortable fit Good in-game sound Obnoxious mic Subpar music performance Surround sound not too different from stereo

The Razer Kraken X is a very solid $50 headset, packing good sound into one of the best-looking designs that Razer’s produced yet. A far cry from the bulky chassis of previous Razer headsets, the Kraken X is sleek, subtle and lightweight, with leatherette ear cups that are a joy to wear for hours on end.

The headset’s 3.5mm connection works seamlessly with consoles and PCs, and offers well-balanced sound for competitive and immersive games alike. We wish the headset had better music performance and a removable mic, but this is a great overall gaming headset for the price.

The Roccat Renga Boost stands out from the sub-$60 crowd by offering a faux-leather self-adjusting headband that, combined with its cushy foam earcups, provides an immediately comfortable fit that stays cozy for hours.

The Boost also offers solid sound quality for the price, delivering crisp treble and impressive clarity — even if it is a bit lacking on bass. We found it especially impressive for multiplayer games like Destiny 2 and Starcraft: Remastered, but it also held up well for more cinematic titles. With dual 3.5mm audio jacks, the Renga Boost plays equally nice with consoles and PCs.

The PDP LVL50 Wired Stereo Headset offers solid, no-frills gaming audio for an inviting $50 price tag. While it comes in distinct PlayStation and Xbox-branded variations, its 3.5mm cable makes it suitable for use with just about any platform or mobile device.

The headset’s earcups are decently comfortable, but we would have liked them to be a bit softer, and wish there were more precise adjustment options. Still, you’ll get good audio performance for both competitive multiplayer games and immersive solo adventures from this headset. The LVL50 is a solid value, but we didn’t find its fit or mic quality to be up to par with other budget competitors.

7. Corsair HS50 Compatibility: PS4, Xbox one, Switch, mobile, PC | Drivers: 50mm | Frequency Response: 20 – 20 kHz | Wireless: No Comfortable fit Decent game audio Inexpensive Disappointing music performance Dated design No defining features

The Corsair HS50 is a solid, no-frills headset, offering a cozy fit and decent game audio for the price. The headset’s foam earcups stay comfortable during long play sessions, and swivel up and down to better adjust to your head.

The HS50’s detachable microphone gets the job done for quick multiplayer sessions, and the headset’s overall build quality is solid for a budget model. Our only knock against the HS50 is that it’s incredibly plain, with a boring all-black design and no special extra features.

The Razer Electra V2 is impressively well-built for a $60 headset, offering a sleek, sturdy and mostly comfortable design. This 3.5mm headset works well with just about any platform, and even offers virtual 7.1 surround sound.

We also like the Electra’s removable mic, which makes. The headset ideal for listening to music on the go or playing single-player games. We found the Electra’s sound quality dependable for hearing enemies coming in games like Overwatch and Shadow of War. However, the Electra V2’s performance just isn’t up to snuff compared to headsets. Such as the HyperX Cloud Stinger and Astro A10.

How we test the best cheap gaming headsets

In order to determine what the best cheap gaming headsets are. We use every model we review with a variety of games and genres. We generally test headsets with shooters to get a sense of directional sound for competitive games. As well as RPGs and action/adventure titles to evaluate more immersive, cinematic audio.

We also test all gaming headsets with a variety of music to see how well they double as everyday headphones. Additionally, we evaluate the quality of each headset’s microphone via sound recordings and real-world play sessions.

How to choose the best cheap gaming headset for you

There are a handful of key factors to consider when looking for the best cheap gaming headset for your playstyle. Here are some things to know before you buy.

Compatibility: Most of the best cheap gaming headsets connect via 3.5mm jacks. Meaning they will work with just about any platform including PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC. Some headsets only connect via USB for PC and PS4, though, so keep an eye out for that.

Don’t expect wireless: You’re almost never going to get a wireless gaming headset for less than $60. So be ready to deal with cables. If you want to splurge for a wireless set, check out our overall best gaming headsets recommendations.

Consider your comfort: Most cheap gaming headsets have either faux leather or soft fabric earcups. The former is very comfortable and does a good job sealing sound in, but can get hot over time. Fabric cups are usually very lightweight and are better to wear for long stretches. But you won’t always get the most immersive sound.