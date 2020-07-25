The Batman Stated That The Upcoming Film Will Be Different From The Previous Batman Movies.

- Advertisement -

Colin Farrell, who’ll play the Penguin at Matt Reeves’ The Batman, stated that the film would differ from the previous Batman movies.

Colin Farrell will combine the world of the Dark Knight next season in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, playing the eponymous hero’s longtime nemesis the Penguin. Farrell asserts it’s not like any of the Caped Crusader’s previous excursions while the movie’s plot is unknown.

Farrell talked about his elation about being part of this movie’s universe while discussing the film’s script with SFX Magazine.

“The entire prospect is really exciting,” Farrell said. “I’m thrilled to be part of that universe. There are particular words that are a part of my inner lexicon, and those words are Gotham City, Penguin, Joker, Batman, Bruce Wayne, Harvey Dent.”

Farrell added that he was watching the first Batman films with his children, but that The Batman’s script is”something which feels incredibly first.” He explained, “It leans to it, but it does not borrow; it’s born of the mythology of the character, Bruce Wayne, Batman, and Gotham. Nonetheless, it feels like a remedy and a variant that I hadn’t seen before.”

“Matt Reeves has done an extraordinary job of maintaining it familiar and at the same time unique and fresh,” Farrell continued, teasing exactly what the film has in store for lovers. “It’s really exciting to be a part of it.”

Additionally, Farrell also heaped praise on Danny DeVito’s portrayal of the Penguin from Batman Returns, calling DeVito’s version”incredible.”

Directed and co-written from Matt Reeves, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Jayme Lawson, and Peter Sarsgaard. The movie arrives in theaters on Oct. 1, 2021.