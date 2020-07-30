The Batman: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Other Major Information

- Advertisement -

Here’s everything you need to know about Matt Reeves’ The Batman, including plot details, cast members, and more.

The DCEU is a fractured picture of stories with characters, and Ben Affleck has retired his cape and cowl permanently, fans are eagerly anticipating the next iteration of the Dark Knight.

There is still quite a lot of mystery surrounding Matt Reeves’ The Batman, however, what has been released is certainly intriguing. So, that said, let’s look at all of the information released so far about the Warner Bros. next take on the Caped Crusader.

CAST AND CREW

The Batman is going to be the newest movie from director Matt Reeves. Though he has a few leading credits to his name, he has shown himself to be a strong director of activity and play the two most recent installations in the Planet of the Apes collection. Reeves also co-wrote The Batman script with Mattson Tomlin, whose most notable writing credit is for the forthcoming Netflix superhero film Project Power.

Warner Bros. has assembled a truly stellar cast of both young talent and established actors. The film will visit Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Robert Pattinson star as Bruce Wayne / Batman, and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon. The Dark Knight’s rogues gallery is fully stocked, with Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/ Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/ The Penguin, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/ The Riddler and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. The most mysterious role is the District Attorney Gil Colson of Peter Sarsgaard.

THE STORY SO FAR

Everything fans know about the storyline of The Batman is based on comments from the cast and Reeves about the script, all of which are pretty vague. Reeves has said his movie is not a source story, but it is going to still concentrate on a young Bruce Wayne early in his career as Batman. This has led many to speculate that it will take place through this remains unconfirmed.

Back in April, Reeves told Nerdist that The Batman would reveal a “humanist” side to the protagonist. His Wayne, he said, is”favorably fighting, and this is how he’s hoping to rise above that struggle. But that doesn’t mean that he understands, you understand. It is that whole idea of the shadow self, what’s driving you, and just how much you can integrate, and just how much of it you’re doing that you are unaware of.”

Farrell and Dano have praised the creativity of the script. Farrell stated, “it seems like a remedy and a variant which I hadn’t seen before,” while Dano said that he was”surprised by [Reeves’] script,” and it”is potentially really powerful.” The movie’s cinematographer, Greig Fraser, also recently sat down with Collider and commented on the tone and visual style of the movie, noting”I don’t think that it’s going to be oppressively dark in terms of visually, since that is not what we’re attempting to perform. We’re not trying to contest who will go the darkest of the darkest of the darkest. We’re trying to create intrigue.” He proceeded to suggest that he is closely speaking to comics as source material for cinematic and visual inspiration but could not indicate which comics.

TEASER

The very first official appearance at The Batman came earlier this year when Reeves published a costume test clip that revealed a glimpse of Pattinson’s suit, decked out with a mechanical-looking torso and shoulder armor. The movie also played a snippet of composer Michael Giacchino’s dark score. Leaked set photos goes on to feature a stunt double riding a Batcycle, giving a better look at Pattinson’s suit. Subsequently, in March, Reeves supplied a much more stylized look at his film with photos that showcased the new Batmobile plus a fully-costumed Pattinson.

RELEASE DATE

Following the global outbreak of the coronavirus in March, the creation of The Batman in London, England, has been halted. As of today, filming is set to resume sometime in September, as the virus continues to affect the amusement business, though that could change. As has been the norm, the movie is now slated to launch in theatres on October 1, 2021, and was pushed back from its original release date of June 25, 2021.