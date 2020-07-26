Home Hollywood The Batman: Official Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need To Know
The Batman: Official Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need To Know

By- Aryan Singh
Superheroes have almost become a part of life nowadays. Be it DC or Marvel, superhero movies always stay in popular demand. One such successful superhero character is Batman. Batman is a DC Comics character who is quite popular among dc fans.

The Batman is an upcoming American superhero movie based on the DC Comics character batman. The movie is being directed and co-produced by Matt Reeves along with Dylan Clark. The Batman is based on Batman by Bob Kane and Bill Finger. Not only this, Matt Reeves also wrote the screenplay for the film with Mattson Tomlin.

Fans have been patiently waiting for the movie’s production to compete so that they can get to know more about the younger version of Batman in the film. The release date for the movie has also been announced. Keep reading for more information.

The Batman release date.

Batman being one of the most successful characters from DC Extended Universe. People have been waiting to hear the release date of their favorite superhero characters. The release date for ‘The Batman’ has been announced. The movie is set to hit the theatres on October 01, 2021.

The shooting for the film began earlier this year in January 2020. It was however, halted in between in March due to the widespread of COVID-19 all across the globe. But, the production is set to renew from July 2020 again.

The movie has been produced by DC Films and ‘6th and Idaho Productions’. The distribution rights to the movie are with Warner Bros. Pictures. The expectations from the movie are quite high already. Fans have also been anticipating a good storyline which will keep them engaged throughout the film.

The batman cast

Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/Riddler, Jeffery Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson and many other well-known artists are going to be a part of this superhero movie.

For more information on upcoming movies, latest web TV series and shows, keep reading

Till then, stay safe and stay updated.

Aryan Singh

