The Batman movie: The Upcoming Hbo Show Will Focus On Gotham City’s Police Force

Think Batman deserves a better class of spin-off? Well, HBO will give it to you: there is a new crusader TV series in the works.

Although forthcoming film The Batman — which stars Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight -has not yet finished filming, streaming service HBO Max has announced a tie-in series set in Gotham City.

Currently untitled, the new show will follow the city’s police force because they struggle with the criminal underworld.

Although it’s not supported if Pattinson or Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon in the upcoming film) will star in the series, HBO has said the show would exist in the exact same universe as new films.

This move mirrors the Marvel’phase four’ plan, with Disney Plus TV series such as Hawkeye released like Doctor Strange at the Multiverse of Madness alongside big-screen offerings.

The new series will exist beyond the area of the so-called Arrowverse of DC. A series that replaced lead Ruby Rose with Javicia Leslie, Batwoman, is featured by this band of shows.

While The Batman director Matt Reeves will helm the job that is new, Terence Winter, author of The Sopranos as well as Boardwalk Empire, will write and executive produce the show.

“That is an amazing opportunity, not only to expand the vision of this world I’m creating in the movie but to explore it at the type of detail and depth that just a long-form format could afford,” Matt Reeves said in a statement.

“And getting to work with the exceptionally talented Terence Winter, who’s composed so insightfully and ardently about worlds of corruption and crime, is a complete dream.”

HBO Max added: “The show provides an unprecedented opportunity to expand the world established from the movie and further explore the plethora of Gotham’s compelling and intricate personalities.”

HBO hasn’t yet announced target airdate.

It unclear UK audiences will be able to watch the series. However, it is possible TV and UK services Sky will sponsor the title based on their deal with HBO.