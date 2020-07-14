The Batman Movie: Is Reportedly Setting A New Start Date And Will No Longer Shoot On Location.

- Advertisement -

After months of being shut down, Matt Reeves’ The Batman will no longer shoot location and set a new start date.

When manufacturing on The Batman begins again, it will no longer shoot place and will instead switch to newly developed sets. Matt Reeves is directing the latest movie, which will also mark the first appearance of the Bruce Wayne of Robert Pattinson. With The Batman not scheduled to arrive in theatres until 2021, production on the movie began earlier this year in London. Fans were able to capture glimpses of both Pattinson and others on set, fueling their excitement for the project. But, The Batman has been only a quarter of the way into filming when items were closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Initially, The Batman was scheduled to be shut down for two weeks but soon changed as the situation using the epidemic grew worse. Since then, Warner Bros. has kept The Batman on hold and delayed the film’s release date on October 2021. In recent weeks, various television and film productions affected by the pandemic have revealed signs of resuming work. It seemed likely that The Batman could be one of them when the U.K. announced its brand new coronavirus guidelines. Up until now, there haven’t been many upgrades.

Based on Kris Tapley, the host of Netflix’s The Call Sheet podcast, The Batman aims to restart work in September. But they will not be shooting location, as Tapley stated, “All locations scrapped.” Instead, the team is building all of its necessary sets inside the studio. Tapley did not elaborate further, but it’s likely this change is because of the pandemic.

By controlling their places, the crew and cast of The Batman can prevent any possible exposure to the virus that might have come out of being out in a public area. Though this is disappointing for fans who might’ve wanted to grab a glimpse of The Batman over a year before its launch, it makes sense as a precaution for preventing further delays. Additionally, it’ll be interesting to observe how this affects the look of The Batman. It might not possess the same grounded feel a real place could provide, but this also gives a chance for some really excellent set designs.

The Batman is easily among the most expected DC projects, mostly thanks to this tease Reeves has supplied about the story and Pattinson’s performance as Batman. The majority of fans are eager to see what he will do with the character, although there was some apprehension when Pattinson was initially cast. Plus, with last week’s information that Reeves is developing a spin-off television series based on the Gotham P.D., there’s even more interest in The Batman. With production starting again in September, ideally, fans and those concerned with the movie won’t need to confront any extra delays.