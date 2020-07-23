Home Hollywood The Batman: As Well As Robert Pattinson's Performance As Bruce Wayne?
HollywoodMovies

The Batman: As Well As Robert Pattinson's Performance As Bruce Wayne?

By- Santosh Yadav
Zack Snyder is quite excited to watch Robert Pattinson’s The Batman. Snyder introduced the most recent onscreen Batman, Ben Affleck, to the planet with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. While there was some initial controversy about Snyder’s depiction of the character (namely within that he was a Batman who murdered ), fans mostly appear to have come around to Affleck’s Batman in the years since. The actor later left the DCEU completely for various private reasons, although Affleck was set to write, direct, and star in his own Batman movie.

Warner Bros. then chose to take Batman in a different way with The Batman. Matt Reeves is settling to the director’s chair, and Pattinson is taking on the role of Bruce Wayne. Like Affleck, there was some pushback among enthusiasts when Pattinson was the first cast, but in general, there’s a great deal of excitement surrounding The Batman. Plot details are still being kept under wraps, but Reeves intends to place special attention on Batman’s role as a detective at a story that is allegedly ideal for its current October release date.

While speaking about his upcoming cut of Justice League with Grace Randolph, Snyder briefly discussed the various changes going on inside the DCEU, including the brand new Batman (which will probably be different from DCEU continuity). Snyder was all too pleased to share his enthusiasm for The Batman, saying in a quick aside that “I’m super excited about this, by the way.” He said he thinks Reeves is “an amazing filmmaker,” and “Robert’s cool.” There seems to be no bad blood between DC’s most recent Batman directors.

The Batman

And, actually, there should not be. Reeves is crafting his own Batman story that’s different than what Snyder did, and Snyder is now getting the chance to depict Batman how he wanted to with Justice League. Batman is this iconic character who has been portrayed in so many distinct techniques anyone can don’t hesitate to do what they want with him. Plus, this just means Batman fans will probably be spoiled in 2021 using the releases of both Justice League and The Batman.

The Batman started production earlier this year, but it was forced to a lengthy delay due to the spread of COVID-19 back in March. Recent reports indicate The Batman will start in September, and they’ll no longer be shooting location. This will prevent any further delays and allow The Batman to reach its own (second) discharge date. There are lots of people who are eagerly anticipating this film, and it seems like they can count Snyder one of their ranks.

