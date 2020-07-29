- Advertisement -

Nature slaughters: For two years, Australia has been fight forest fires ‘3 billion animals affected.’

Australian continent faces the wildest forest fires in the longest time, leading to a massive loss of biodiversity.

The Australian peninsula is home to varied wild species which are almost found nowhere else in the world.

According to a report by WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature) the forest blaze has displaced about 3 billion creatures from the place of the normal habitation, stating it as”worst wildlife catastrophe lately.”

The Australian forest fires

The Australian forest fires were a natural and annual issue that the nation was witnessing for quite a very long time,

But the outrage of the bonfire this time is uncontrollable

According to a report by BBC, Australian temperate forests and grasslands faced a minimum loss of 30 percent in the past months.