The Audi RS6: 600 HP Mad Machine !! Hottest Of The Hot-

By- Debarshi Bhattacharjee
What comes in your mind when you see this Car? Is this GTA or real life. The car is not only elegant but is capable of churning out nearly 600 horsepower!

ENGINE AND PERFORMANCE

Audi RS6 Photo, Engine Bay Image - CarWale

This is the battle for supremacy in the hot premium hatchback. The RS6 Avant is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 partnered with a 48-volt hybrid system that produces 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. The wagon’s claimed zero-to-62-mph time is 3.6 seconds, and it clears 120 mph in less than 12.0 seconds. It will have to outperform those estimates to beat the 603-hp E63 wagon, which went from zero to 60 mph in 3.0 seconds and from zero to 120 mph in 10.2 seconds. A standard eight-speed automatic transmission with a launch-control function sends torque to a permanent all-wheel-drive system. The RS6 Avant can hit 190 mph with the Dynamic Package Plus, which includes the RS adaptive air suspension. With the standard Dynamic package, the top speed is 174 mph, while the standard model tops out at 155 mph.

EXTERIORS

2020 Audi RS6 Avant Review: One Car To Rule Them All? | Carscoops

Only three exterior parts—the front doors, the roof, and the tailgate—are carried over unchanged from the base A6 Avant to the RS6. Everything else you see is an RS-specific part, from the honeycomb-look grille in gloss black to the new bumper with design echoes from the Audi R8 super car. The headlights come from the A7, which means optional RS Matrix LED laser lights with darkened trim are available. The RS6 Avant also has a 3.1-inch-wider and 0.8-inch-lower body than the A6 Avant. It rides on standard, 21-inch cast-aluminum wheels with a 10-spoke design or optional 22-inch wheels with a 5-spoke design.

INTERIORS

2021 Audi RS6 Avant Interior Photos | CarBuzz

Ever heard of Nappa and Alcantara? Inside, the RS6 Avant features premium materials including RS-embossed black pearl Nappa leather and Alcantara. Heated and cooled RS sport seats trimmed in Valcona leather with a honeycomb pattern are available. Audi’s MMI dual-touchscreen system and Virtual Cockpit digital instrument panel bring safety and infotainment features to the driver’s attention. The RS Monitor display offers up a more detailed look at things such as torque and power output, engine oil temperature, and boost pressure. The perforated leather sport steering wheel now offers RS1 and RS2 buttons that switch between two individually configurable RS drive modes. Furthermore, they offer the following driving modes: –

  • Comfort.
  • Auto.
  • Dynamic.
  • Efficiency.
LAUNCH DATE IN USA AND PRICE

2021 Audi RS 6 Avant | Luxury Performance Wagon | Audi USA

The RS6 Avant will go on sale in the U.S. in the second or third quarter of next year as a 2020 model following its debut in Europe in the first quarter. Finally, we can expect its starting price to start at $112,745.

