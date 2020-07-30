- Advertisement -

The amount of coronavirus deaths per day in the US continues to grow at an alarming speed, and it’s thanks in no small part to stories like this one.

The amount of coronavirus deaths

A guy in Dallas, Texas ignored specialists and thought the coronavirus pandemic was a hoax that liberal

democrats invented to”destroy Trump’s opportunities at re-election.”

Owing to his refusal to believe the virus was real, he was responsible for spreading the disease to his whole family, killing at least a relative and virtually costing the guy his life.

Whether you choose to consider it, the fact remains: one small face mask you can buy for as low as $0.50 may mean the difference between death and life.

The book coronavirus pandemic is entirely out of control in the USA because of an abysmal lack of direction in the White House.

The Trump administration spent the first days of the COVID-19 pandemic, denying it was a problem and spreading blatantly untrue information.

Then, once it became apparent that faking the novel coronavirus was about to disappear on its own was not likely to pan out,

the president did every thing in his power to sabotage local officials as they fought to enforce lockdowns.

The nation appeared far too soon, along with the coronavirus outbreaks we’re experiencing today

are even worse than they had been back in April when everyone believe things had peak.

The president and his cohorts are really singing a slightly different song today, but it is much too late.

The damage has already been done.

Too many people have blindly absorbed Trump’s callous attitude.

They continue to believe the coronavirus pandemic is either being overblown or is simply a hoax invent by democrats to hurt Trump at the approaching election.

That is exactly what Tony Green thought until mid-June,

when he not only got ill with COVID-19

but also became directly responsible for spreading the illness to his entire family, killing at least one relative from the process and almost dying himself.

Green was a hardcore coronavirus denier who believe that the stunt was a big hoax.

He refused to take even the most basic steps, and that he ended up almost dying as a outcome.

Green thankfully recovered after with a severe case of COVID-19 that almost led to a stroke, but sadly that is not the whole story.

His carelessness obtained his entire family sick, and at least one relative has died from COVID-19 complications.

I admit I voted for Donald Trump at 2016. I concur travelling deep into the conspiracy trap over COVID-19.

Each of the challenging behaviour of Trump’s more revolutionary and rowdy cult followers,

I engaged in it. I had been a hard-ass that stood up to my”God-given rights.”

In fantastic haste,

I start prognosticating the alphabet soup about this”academic” I thought the virus to be a hoax.

I knew the mainstream media and the Democrats were using it to make panic,

crash the market and destroy Trump’s chances at re-election.

And so, believing the pandemic to be a hoax, my partner and I hosted loved ones on Saturday, June 13.

Green goes on to describe how COVID-19 tore by his own family as well as his partner’s, infecting person after person in rapid succession.

His father-in-law ended up on a ventilator,

and the guy’s mother died of COVID-19 at the very next room.

It is a horrible, horrible story that is all too common and may have easily been prevented.

“You cannot imagine the guilt I’m feeling,The amount of coronavirus deaths

knowing that I hosted the gathering that led to so much suffering,” Green wrote.

You can’t imagine my guilt in knowing my actions convince both our households it was secure when it was not.”

He wraps up his pillar with a warning to other people,

and it is a worthwhile effort even if it ends up changing only 1 person’s mind.

Regrettably, however, there continue to be so many people around

who think exactly the exact same manner Green did before he experienced it firsthand.

And because of the poisonous political climate in america right now,

stories like that one will do nothing to convince them that the pandemic is anything

beyond a”liberal hoax,” as insane as that might seem.

They’ll stay unconvinced that COVID-19 is a serious problem before the mortal disease directly affects them.

By then, it could regrettably be too late.