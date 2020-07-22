The 2021 Ford Mustang – All The Hype For What ? We’ll Tell You

- Advertisement -

The Ford Mustang family has a legendary history. Ford Mustang Line-up has a variety of cars on offer. The 2021 Mustang will still come as a coupe or a convertible, and it’s capable of high-performance offerings. Be it the turbocharged four-cylinder EcoBoost or the V-8-powered GT, each car has its respectable potential. Every version of the original pony car can be armed with track weaponry to challenge its Chevy Camaro or Dodge Challenger counterparts. The Ford’s beautiful bodywork, vast personalization options, and practical interior also make it desirable to folks who care less about lap times and more about sporty everyday transportation. And that’s why the Mustang continues to be an icon: it offers something for everyone.

What’s New for 2021?

Now Ford has revealed what goes into the recipe for the 2021 Mustang. The company also has announced that it is resurrecting the Mach 1. The limited-edition model packs a 480-hp version of Ford’s 5.0-liter V-8 that pairs with a six-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic transmission. The new Mach 1’s heritage-inspired appearance includes a unique front end and black stripes on the hood and bodysides. The car also inherits aerodynamic elements, cooling upgrades, and other performance hardware from the Shelby GT350 and GT500. Ford also offers wider 19-inch wheels with an exclusive design and aerodynamic pieces. It further increases downforce. You can always opt for the Mach 1’s Handling package. Meanwhile, it’s only available with the manual gearbox.

ENGINE AND SPECIFICATIONS

Even though it sounds less than usual but, the standard turbocharged EcoBoost four-cylinder has enough punch to embarrass V-8 Mustangs of old. Likewise, the optional High-Performance package adds a more melodic and responsive EcoBoost engine derived from the defunct Ford Focus RS. The GT models are motivated by a 460-hp V-8 with an optional active exhaust that shouts an ear-gasmic roar. Both of these compelling engines pair with a standard six-speed manual transmission or a 10-speed automatic that makes the Mustang quicker than before. The V-8 version is also available with a trans-formative package called Performance Pack Level 2.

Infotainment and Connectivity

Ford’s optional Sync 3 infotainment system has a clean design and a simple interface. While it’s not as responsive or robust as some rivals, it does come with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a kickin’ stereo. The Mustang is available with a Wi-Fi hotspot. Ford also offers Sync Connect, which allows users to control and monitor their vehicle through a smartphone app, is included as standard.

Pricing

EcoBoost: $28,000

GT: $37,000

Bullitt: $49,000

Mach 1: $50,000

Although the EcoBoost will offer a lot of things, but if you are someone who prioritizes Speed and Power, surely the Mach 1 needs to be at your home. Based on research, Ford never disappoints its customers in terms of quality and power.