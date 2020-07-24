Home Lifestyle The 2021 Corvette C8 - All You Need To Know
Lifestyle

The 2021 Corvette C8 – All You Need To Know

By- Debarshi Bhattacharjee
The C8 is the first mid-engined Corvette in history, which means it’s a big deal for a variety of reasons. The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 made its debut to the world on July 18, 2019. The new update not only makes it look more fresh and aggressive but also it churns out more power now.

LET’S TALK INTERIORS AND CONNECTIVITY

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Interior Review: What's Different Inside ...

There are three seat options in the C8: GT1, GT2 and the more aggressive Competition Sport buckets. The GT2 is soft in the right places yet wonderfully supportive for high-speed cornering. This is a car you can drive anytime, anywhere. Likewise, it has useful space in the front and rear cargo holds. So, one can even take it to the supermarket. Chevrolet offers more aggressive settings with the awkward-to-use dial on the center console. If you were to punch the push-button shifter into manual mode, the more power you feel in your hands. The faster you go, the better the C8 feels. The steering cuts like a race car.

The new Corvette uses Chevrolet’s Infotainment 3 Plus system. It features an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Bluetooth audio streaming, a 4G LTE mobile hotspot, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. The system is easy to use and quick to respond to commands.

THE EYE CATCHY EXTERIOR

2020 C8 Corvette: No Junk in That Trunk | WardsAuto

The exterior remains mostly the same as the 2020 model. It undoubtedly looks very fresh and cozy enough for the next 5-6 years. However, there are rumors that Chevrolet might change their entire look for the 2022 model corvette.

WHAT’S MORE EXCITING ? IT HAS TO BE THE ENGINE

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Can't Possibly Make 650 HP, And Here's Why

Although the engine is in a new location—now behind the passenger compartment instead of in front of it—it remains a 6.2-liter V-8, albeit one making 490 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. With the dual-mode performance exhaust that is part of the Z51 package, it makes 495 horsepower. The Z51 option also adds an electronic limited-slip rear differential, more aggressive brakes, and summer tires. A 0 – 100 kmph time is achieved in just 2.8 seconds.

HOW MUCH DO YOU PAY?

The Staring price of the 2020 model is 59,995 USD. Furthermore, the top model can go up to 78,495 USD.

  •  1LT coupe: $59,995
  •  2LT coupe: $67,295
  •  3LT coupe: $71,495
  •  1LT convertible: $67,495
  •  2LT convertible: $74,295
  •  3LT convertible: $78,495
Debarshi Bhattacharjee

