The 2020 Toyota Century – Everything In One Place

It has been about 21 years, and now Toyota is finally replacing the Century. This new third-generation model keeps the classic and classy look while bringing the underpinnings up to date. Likewise, this special sedan is only available in Japan and the company plans to sell 50 of these each month. Moreover, This car is also known as the Rolls Royce of Japan.

It boasts Japan’s Traditional looks!

The way this car has been designed is sure to turn heads for luxury lovers. The Toyota Century speaks for itself. The Century’s formal roofline and imposing square-rigged bodywork may be old school, but it’s also unmistakably modern. It wears 18-inch wheels and subtly high-tech LED illumination. The design is both elegant and simple which is constantly swimming in rich details. The front grille features a delicate “Infinite Loop Crown” pattern said to be evocative of harmony and prosperity. There’s a phoenix badge that takes a master artisan six weeks to engrave. The Century’s wet-sanded, seven-layer paint, modeled after Japan’s fabled lacquer box finishes, looks miles deep.

MORE TRADITIONAL INSIDE!

While the Century is very comfortable to drive, the best way to experience this sedan’s considerable charms is from the back seat. It’s here where the Century feels not only at its most luxurious, but its most traditional and Japanese.

The rear seat room is generous and likely would’ve been even without this generation’s 2.6-inch wheelbase stretch. Toyota has taken pains to make the Century’s C-pillar even more upright, which not only lends the exterior a more formal appearance. It also aids the headroom. The whole of the Century’s lower perimeter is rimmed in chrome, literally underlining that the Century is a different sort of motorcar. There’s a noticeable step up to the ceiling height in the rear passenger compartment.

Likewise, the front seats sit much lower, so seeing over the shoulder of the driver is easy and enjoyable. A multi-controller takes the form of a seven-inch touchscreen mounted in the armrest. It undoubtedly supervises everything from seat articulations and HVAC controls to infotainment. A central 11.6-inch screen accommodates movie, TV or presentation viewing. Chauffeurs aren’t totally without convenience tech: They can watch television on the front screen during off-hours. I hope they don’t watch anything during the job.

The Silent Engine? Or is it?

While the outgoing Century was powered by a 48-valve, 5.0-liter GZ-family V12, the new model keeps that displacement but loses cylinders and gains electrons. The new Century essentially gets a 5.0-liter V8 hybrid powertrain borrowed from the outgoing Lexus LS. Total system output is quoted at 376 pound-feet of torque and 425 horsepower, 376 of which come from internal combustion. Why didn’t the Century make use of the latest LS’ turbo V6 hybrid setup? The V8’s offers more smoothness than a V12 and a V6 indeed. That is why to achieve their goal of making this car ultra-luxury – Toyota used a V8 setup.

DO YOU PAY MONEY SIMILAR TO ROLLS ROYCE?

Absolutely not, the Toyota Century has been priced at $178,164 which is roughly equivalent to Rs 1.21 Crore. But it features most tech and comfort just like a Rolls Royce.