The 2020 Godzilla Nissan GT-R – All You Must Know

Nissan has strikingly edited the design of the 2020 Rogue Sport. It now features new front and rear design, LED daytime running lamps, and a redesigned grille and hood that contribute to a much more shark-like look. Nissan also has added two new colors to the Rogue Sport’s palette: Nitro Lime Metallic and Monarch Orange Metallic.

Engine, Transmission, and Performance

This car might seem rogue but the engine tells a different story. The Rogue Sport quickly runs out of power when accelerating to highway speeds. It is also very perky around town, and it’s not rated for towing. The four-cylinder engine under the Rogue Sport’s hood makes but 141 horsepower and is matched up with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). The CVT lets the engine slur up to the higher rpm at the slightest prod of the throttle and then holds it there as the car accelerates. While the engine could be more refined, it’s still class appropriate. The ride is however, Smooth and feels refined and substantial on the highway.

Fuel Economy and MPG

Unfortunately, the looks do not do justice to its performance. It should’ve been more performance-oriented rather than an economy booster. What the Rogue Sport lacks in acceleration it makes up for with good fuel economy. An all-wheel-drive Rogue Sport can provide a mileage of 30-mpg rated by EPA. Which is good even in this class of mini-SUVs.

Interior, Infotainment, and Cargo

The Rogue Sport gets Roomy cabin, grown-up styling and plentiful cargo space. Passengers will find the space they need, but the Rogue Sport lacks standard amenities such as rear-seat charging ports for a mobile device. Furthermore, your Nissan dealer can install ports on any Rogue Sport model. The top-spec SL interior is handsomely appointed and surprisingly luxurious. The Rogue Sport’s elevated seating position provides a commanding view of the road ahead.

Nissan Rogue Sport Pricing And Models

S: $24,335

SV: $25,845

SL: $29,545

The top model features AWD. The mid-model doesn’t but it is a great balance of value and features.