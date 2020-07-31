Home TV Series The 100 Season 8
TV Series

The 100 Season 8

By- Mugdha Singh
The 100 season 7 was the last season of the extraordinary series. In the US the show has already reached its conclusion, it used to premiere on the CW streaming service. While in the UK it’s still hanging on the fourth episode. Producer of The 100, Jason Rothenberg in one of his interviews said that they are going to end the show in its seventh season because they feel that it should get a good ending before people lose their interest from the show. But are there possibilities for renewal of the show for an eighth season? Read the whole article to find out.

Will there be The 100 season 8?

Unfortunately no, as mentioned earlier, the producer clearly stated that there won’t be further episodes for it. They wanted to finish the show during the time the fans wanted more of it and weren’t fed up watching it. Season 7 had sixteen episodes in it and the show completed a total of hundred episodes with this. And it has been really long seeing the same characters.

Rothenberg, while discussing about the show, told that it would be their version of a happy ending. And as we know, the last part of a series always comes with its moral. The show is yet to disclose it’s moral yet. In the seventh season, we will get it. Viewers from the US would have got to see it however, the UK people are yet to know the moral.

Will there be a spin-off?

Fortunately, the show might return from beginning with a new story. However, the name of the series will also not be the same. Again Rothenberg will reprise his role as the show’s producer. Whereas, there are news that the prequel would take its viewers 97 years back in time.

Moreover, according to the recent tweets by Rothenberg, we also got to know that the series will have a completely different set of cast members. And the name is the show will be Anaconda. To accompany Rothenberg, Kim Shumway will act as the executive producer and he is also the writer of the show. So keep the adrenaline rush constant till Anaconda releases.

