The 100 Season 8: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Other Details

“The 100” is a post-apocalyptic American Drama collection that premiered on the CV’, on March 19, 2019. To this stage, this science-fiction thriller series has had successful seven seasons comprising of a complete of 91 episodes.
Release Date
As a matter of fact, most of us recognize that the season was the season of the show 100. There will be no longer much-awaited for the series.
Also, the most and the much-awaited anticipated season of this show. That is the seventh season was premiered on May 20, 2020.
Plot: The 100 Season 8
The celebs of”The 100″ have assured the viewers they will adore what they see when the season finishes. The celebrity Marie who played the function of Octavia within the final season of the present, stated, “It came full circle for me, together with the way that I personally, like myself, would like to wrap up Octavia’s narrative. I think the fans are going to love it.”
Based on different enthusiastic interviews of the celebrities, we will say that the series’ concluding episode could be mind-blowing. What we aren’t convinced of is that nobody goes to expire this season. An individual may beg their favorite character, survives.
Cast
The following is the list of all the characters and cast. Who kept us entertained for six Decades with their outstanding performances:
- Eliza Taylor as Clarke Griffin
- Marie Avgeropoulos as Octavia Blake
- Lindsey Morgan as Raven Reyes
- Adina Porter as Indra
- Jarod Joseph as Nathan Miller
- Luisa Oliveira as Emori
- Tati Gabrielle as Gaia
- Lola Flanery as Madi Griffin
- JR Bourne as Russell Light Bourne VII
- Chuku Modu as Gabriel Santiago
- Ivan Milicevic as Charmaine Diyoza
- Shannon Kook as Jordan Green
- Shelby Flannery as Hope Diyoza