The 100 Season 8: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Other Details

- Advertisement -

“The 100” is a post-apocalyptic American Drama collection that premiered on the CV’, on March 19, 2019. To this stage, this science-fiction thriller series has had successful seven seasons comprising of a complete of 91 episodes.

Release Date

As a matter of fact, most of us recognize that the season was the season of the show 100. There will be no longer much-awaited for the series.

Also, the most and the much-awaited anticipated season of this show. That is the seventh season was premiered on May 20, 2020.

Plot: The 100 Season 8

The celebs of”The 100″ have assured the viewers they will adore what they see when the season finishes. The celebrity Marie who played the function of Octavia within the final season of the present, stated, “It came full circle for me, together with the way that I personally, like myself, would like to wrap up Octavia’s narrative. I think the fans are going to love it.”

Based on different enthusiastic interviews of the celebrities, we will say that the series’ concluding episode could be mind-blowing. What we aren’t convinced of is that nobody goes to expire this season. An individual may beg their favorite character, survives.

Cast

The following is the list of all the characters and cast. Who kept us entertained for six Decades with their outstanding performances:

Eliza Taylor as Clarke Griffin

Marie Avgeropoulos as Octavia Blake

Lindsey Morgan as Raven Reyes

Adina Porter as Indra

Jarod Joseph as Nathan Miller

Luisa Oliveira as Emori

Tati Gabrielle as Gaia

Lola Flanery as Madi Griffin

JR Bourne as Russell Light Bourne VII

Chuku Modu as Gabriel Santiago

Ivan Milicevic as Charmaine Diyoza

Shannon Kook as Jordan Green

Shelby Flannery as Hope Diyoza