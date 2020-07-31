The 100 Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Storyline And Know Here All Updates

- Advertisement -

The 100 is an American TV drama series that is in a post-apocalyptic world. The genre is science fiction, and it’s been a favourite of many for a long moment. The show is an adaptation of the sam rename from the novel series. The series revolves around a bunch of people who are the way along with survivors.

The series first aired on the CW, and it’s available on Netflix. Jason Rothenberg develops it. It has a whole number of seven seasons until today with a total number of 93 episodes thus far.

Release Date: The 100 Season 8

This show’s first season premiered on 19th, and there was. Using several episodes per season, the manufacturers have created seven seasons to date. It’s a rating of 7.7 out of 10 on IMDB, which is a reasonably good one given that it has been carrying on for long.

The manufacturers of the series released their season in March 2020, and we have terrible news for the audience. According to the reports, Season 7 will be the final and last season of the show. Till now, just nine episodes have released, and they plan to launch a total of 16 episodes, which will produce the count of the number of occasions to be 100.

Therefore, we don’t think we will see a second season of the show, but we could wait to see the last episode!

What will be the cast of The 100 Season 8?

We will most probably find every character if at all season 8 happens in the earlier seasons returning to depict their various characters.

The cast will contain —

Eliza Taylor as Clarke Griffin

Paige Turco as Abigail “Abby” Griffin

Henry Ian Cusick as Marcus Kane

Thomas McDonell as Finn Collins

Bob Morley as Bellamy Blake

Lindsey Morgan as Raven Reyes

Shannon Kook as Jordan Green

Marie Avgeropoulos as Octavia Blake

What will be the storyline of The 100 Season 8?

The 100 revolves. The living people were living in the space on a boat called Ark. 97-years after all this, 100 juvenile detainees are shipped straight back to Earth to see whether it could be habited again or not. The series portrays the battle for survival and their journey.

Rothenberg has said that the season is that their version of a happy ending. It will reveal the story’s moral. About the story of season 8, for that lovers need to wait till the show gets renewed, to get additional updates on this.