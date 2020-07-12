The 100 Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

100 is. Ever since then grew to become amongst audiences of all ages. It’s a based play sequence concerning the world after an apocalypse. This sequence’s programmer is Jason Rothenberg. The arrangement is ready to be primarily dependent on the book The 100 Kass Morgan.

The sequence till today has given six seasons. Together with the seventh season on its strategy to broadcast its finale in September 2020. For followers of The 100, the season is alleged to be the last and final season of this sequence. Until now, the arrangement contains 91 episodes. The continued season 7, is more likely to encircle nine extra episodes. You are making it a complete of 100 and leaving no range for season 8. You can hope!

Release Date

CW boss Mark Pedowitz pointed out the seventh installation would be possible. And that, he had a whole lot of thoughts.

May 2020, well such ideas come to life, first on 20. This previous season only has 16 episodes, a total of 100 (quite striking, isn’t it?) Episode counts. Official headlines are given for every case, the initial one being called”From the Ashes.”

The 100 Season 8: Plot

Since season Eight of this 100 hasn’t been renewed, nothing could be stated concerning the plot that was anticipated. It’s unlikely that it will be replaced. Followers are expecting a prequel of the present may make its approach! It that it’s going to start if this occurs.

Casting

As of now, no updates can be found the change of throw.

Eliza Taylor as Clarke Griffin

Bob Morley as Bellamy Blake

Marie Avgeropoulos as Octavia Blake

Lindsey Morgan as Raven Reyes

Paige Turco as Dr Abigail Griffin

Henry Ian Cusick as Marcus Kane